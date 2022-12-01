Benson & Bingham Accident Injury Lawyers, LLC Receives Multiple Awards For Excellence In Personal Injury Law In 2022
A personal injury law firm in Las Vegas, which has been recognized by Expertise.com and Top Rated Local for their excellence in personal injury and accident lawLAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Benson & Bingham Accident Injury Lawyers LLC, a leading personal injury law firm with multiple locations across Nevada, is proud to announce they received multiple awards in 2022 in recognition of their outstanding customer service and ongoing commitment to excellence in personal injury and car accident injury law.
The firm was selected by Expertise.com for four awards:
2022 - Expertise.com - Best Car Accident Lawyers in Las Vegas
2022 - Expertise.com - Best Workers Compensation Attorneys in Las Vegas
2022 - Expertise.com - Best Car Accident Lawyers in Reno
2022 - Expertise.com - Best Medical Malpractice Lawyers in Henderson
Expertise.com recognizes high ranking professionals across the United States for excellence in order to recommend their services to consumers.
Top Rated Local recognized the downtown Las Vegas location of the firm for several awards:
2022 Top Rated Local®: Las Vegas Personal Injury Attorneys - Staff Favorite
2022 Top Rated Local®: Las Vegas Product Liability Attorneys - Staff Favorite
2022 Top Rated Local®: Business In Nevada, Attorneys & Law Firms - Staff Favorite
The Reno location of the firm also received awards from Top Rated Local:
2022 Top Rated Local®: Reno Personal Injury Attorneys - Staff Favorite
2022 Top Rated Local®: Reno Product Liability Attorneys - Staff Favorite
2022 Top Rated Local®: Attorneys & Law Firms - Staff Favorite
Three Best Rated, an organization that selects the top three service providers in an industry, awarded the downtown Las Vegas branch of the firm as one of three Best Personal Injury Lawyers in Las Vegas.
Benson & Bingham believe these awards find confirmation in their many reviews from satisfied clients.
To date, the downtown Las Vegas location of the firm has received:
591 reviews on Google with an average rating of 4.9
79 reviews on Yelp for a 5 star rating
194 reviews on Facebook for a 5 star rating
40 reviews on Findlaw for a 5 star rating
111 reviews on Yellowpages for a 5 star rating
To date, the Reno location of the firm has received:
94 reviews on Google with an average rating of 4.9
10 reviews on Yelp with an average rating of 4.5
40 reviews on Facebook for a 5 star rating
27 reviews on Findlaw for a 5 star rating
6 reviews on Yellowpages for a 5 star rating
As a whole, the firm has received additional reviews from satisfied clients:
181 reviews on Trustpilot with an average of 4.9 stars
50 reviews on Better Business Bureau for a 5 star rating
While the firm as a whole received numerous recognitions, Joseph L. Benson II, Esq., Ben J. Bingham, Esq. and Dana P. Oswalt, Esq. were all selected for their excellence in the field of personal injury law by 2022 MY VEGAS Top 100 Lawyers, an annual award given out to those with the highest standards of legal representation.
Benson & Bingham Accident Injury Lawyers, LLC continues to set the standard in Nevada for excellence in customer service and client satisfaction for their clients. As a leading personal injury firm in Nevada, Benson & Bingham specializes in multiple areas of personal injury law, including car accidents, truck accidents, slip and fall accidents, workplace injury, medical malpractice, defective products, and more. The firm has four locations in Nevada: Downtown Las Vegas, Summerlin, Henderson, and Reno. We are ready to take on new clients and offer a free, confidential case review for anyone who has suffered an injury as a result of someone else’s negligence.
Joseph L. Benson II, Esq.
Benson & Bingham, Accident Injury Lawyers, LLC
info@bensonbingham.com
