MACAU, November 22 - First Live Event of Pavilion of China-PSCs Platform Recorded 18,000 Views on the First Day of Opening

On 21 November, the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) held the first “Livestreaming of PSCs Quality Products” at the Pavilion of China-Portuguese-speaking Countries Commercial and Trade Service Platform.

The live event introduced customers and traders to PSCs’ products and motivated online shopping, so as to help the agents of PSCs products to reach a wider range of potential customers and while giving full play to Macao’s role as a China-PSCs Platform. The event attracted over 18,000 views.

“Livestream selling” highlights the special features of Chinese and PSCs’ products, helping enterprises go further

The stream was divided into two parts: live pavilion tour and livestream selling. During the live pavilion tour, influencers led the audience to different facilities in the Pavilion and introduced them to PSCs’ products. During the livestream selling section, four agent companies sold wine, coffee, soap and aromatics from PSCs through an e-commerce platform.

Some participating enterprises believe that “livestream selling” does not only allow customers to have a closer look at the products in an interactive way and give more exposure to the products, but also helps impress the customers and get them to remember the products, thus enabling the products to enter the mainland market.

The Pavilion opens to the general public starting from 21 November

The Pavilion started to open to the general public on 21 November. It is located on basement level 1 of the Complex of Commerce and Trade Co-operation Platform for China and Portuguese-speaking Countries, with the entrance at the north gate of the Complex. The Pavilion is divided into seven areas, demonstrating to visitors the role of Macao as a China-PSCs Platform with on-site displays and multi-media installation, and providing business service facilities, exchange and activity venue for travelling traders from China and PSCs.

Guided tours available from Monday to Friday

The Pavilion is open from Monday to Friday (09:30 – 13:00, 14:30 – 17:30), and closed on weekends and public holidays. Meanwhile, the Pavilion may provide tour guide services to the general public in Cantonese, Mandarin, Portuguese and English.

In the future, IPIM will combine the advantages of “MICE+Tourism” to organise various activities on basement level 1 of the China-PSCs Complex, including “livestream selling”, business matching sessions, economic and trade promotion activities, thematic seminars, and to gradually increase on-site sales channels.

For latest information, please call 2836 6814, visit https://www.ipim.gov.mo/ or follow “IPIM_MACAU” on WeChat.