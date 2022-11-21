The President of Uzbekistan and the French Development Agency CEO discuss the possibilities of enhancing multifaceted partnership

On November 21, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, as part of an official visit to France, received the CEO of the French Development Agency Rémy Rioux, in Paris.

Issues of further enhancing cooperation between Uzbekistan and the French Development Agency and filling it with new promising projects were considered.

The high level of interaction was noted with satisfaction. The portfolio of joint projects has reached 1 billion euros. Important programs for the development of infrastructure, economic sectors and the social sphere are being implemented today with the participation of the Agency.

The French Development Agency CEO, noting the impressive results of the ongoing reform program in New Uzbekistan, highly appreciated the current dynamics and potential of interaction.

During the conversation, special attention was paid to the issues of deepening practical partnership in such priority areas as the introduction of effective public-private partnership mechanisms, primarily in education, healthcare and infrastructure, expanding support for green economy projects in transport and energy, support for the agro-industrial complex, promotion of training projects and financing women's and youth entrepreneurship.

The importance of the active use of mechanisms of mixed financing of projects, including the participation of direct investments of French companies, was emphasized.

The parties agreed to prepare a roadmap for the implementation of all agreements.

Following the meeting, a new Strategic Cooperation Program 2025 worth over 1 billion euros was signed between the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the French Development Agency. The Program provides for specific joint projects in agriculture, energy, green economy, urban development, water supply, banking-financial sector and transport.