Premium Medical Cannabis Producer WeGROW launches its export activity out of Lesotho, Africa

WeGROW Cannabis in Lesotho has started the exportation of high-quality medical cannabis strains to EuropeSAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WeGROW has set up 17,000 sqm of state-of-the-art cultivation and processing facilities in Lesotho, Africa to produce and export premium cannabis strains for medical usage. All the cannabis-based products by WeGROW follow the strict CUMCS-GAP, and GACP standards and are produced in partnership with EU-GMP-certified processing facilities. Their primary market is Israel and now they are looking to expand into Europe.
Speaking to the media, the spokesperson of WeGrow shared the reason behind choosing Lesotho for their production facility “Lesotho always has clean air and a peaceful environment, which is suitable for high-quality cannabis production. A few years back the country became the first in the African continent to grant an administrative license for the commercial cultivation of cannabis. At WeGrow we saw a massive opportunity to bring to the world premium medical cannabis products and hence we decided to start our facility in this country. The climate, relatively affordable labor and electricity costs, and regulatory freedom have all contributed to our decision. ”
WeGROW cultivates cannabis in tech-driven greenhouses that are extensively advanced pharma-grade facilities to meet international cultivation standards. A strong partnership with EU-GMP specialists allowed the company to build an optimal environment for indoor-like cannabis cultivation in greenhouses, at scale.
WeGROW fulfills the strict international quality standards for medicinal cannabis in a GMP-certified production facility in preparation to export medical cannabis from Africa.
