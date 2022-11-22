Submit Release
Gov. Lee Names Dr. Ralph Alvarado Commissioner for TN Department of Health

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced the appointment of Dr. Ralph Alvarado, MD, FACP, as commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH), effective January 16. Dr. Alvarado will succeed Interim Health Commissioner Dr. Morgan McDonald, MD, FACP, FAAP.

“Dr. McDonald is a dedicated public servant, and I commend her continued leadership during this time of transition,” said Lee. “Dr. Alvarado’s significant clinical and hospital management experience make him well-positioned to lead the Department of Health, and I appreciate his service to Tennesseans.”

“It’s an honor to join Governor Lee’s team to advance health and prosperity for every Tennessean,” said Alvarado. “I appreciate this opportunity and look forward to serving individuals and families across the Volunteer State.”

Alvarado is the Chief Executive Officer of Alvarado Medical Services, PLLC, a healthcare organization serving Kentucky communities. Alvarado brings decades of diverse professional experience to Tennessee, including hospital management and nearly 30 years of service as an attending physician. Alvarado earned his undergraduate and medical degrees from Loma Linda University and completed his residency in internal medicine and pediatrics at the University of Kentucky. Alvarado has served in the Kentucky State Senate since 2015 and has led the Senate Health and Welfare Committee as chairman since 2019. Alvarado is currently co-chairman of the National Coalition of Physician Legislators.

