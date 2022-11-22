Submit Release
Courthouses to close for Thanksgiving

The Supreme Court and county courthouses across the state will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24, for the Thanksgiving holiday. Most county courthouses will also be closed Friday, Nov. 25, but the courthouses in Barnes, Burleigh, Cass, Morton and Walsh counties will be open.

