BoardSpace announced a new integration with TOPS Software, Expands Community Association Management Tech to include Board Management Software

TOPS provides a scalable end-to-end community operations suite that enables property management companies and self-managed associations of any size to do their jobs more easily. The integration will position BoardSpace alongside the leading provider of community association management software and bring an expanded suite of tools to users and customers.

OTTAWA, Canada, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CEO and Founder of BoardSpace Pat Crosscombe said, "I'm thrilled to provide TOPS customers access to board management software specifically designed for associations, HOAs & condos." She added, "our unique partnership brings much-needed tools for association managers and directors in managing their condo and HOA communities."

Existing TOPS Customers will now be able to easily integrate with BoardSpace and access board management features like document management, voting, tracking minutes, board events, agenda templates and more.

CEO of TOPS, Charlie Piper said, "This partnership is another example of our commitment to making our customers' jobs easier. By tapping into the unique functionality of BoardSpace, TOPS customers will be able to execute board responsibilities more effectively with integrated tools."

ABOUT BOARDSPACE

Since 2014 BoardSpace has organized the documents, meetings, agendas, minutes, to-do lists and events for association, condo, HOA and non-profit directors and made transitions to new directors and managers easier. Finding records quickly, anytime, and from any device streamlines the workloads of managers and directors and makes working together more effective. Learn more about our TOPS and BoardSpace integration or email us at hello@boardspace.co

ABOUT TOPS

TOPS is an all-in-one ecosystem of CAM (Community Association Management) solutions dedicated to work simplification for property management companies and communities (Condo, Self-Managed, and Homeowners Associations). TOPS makes community management easier through transparent accounting practices, communications tools, resident engagement, intuitive and innovative products, and award-winning customer service. Thousands of organizations use TOPS applications to manage millions of homes across the United States. Named G2's Leader for CAM Software, TOPS continues to change how property management companies streamline and simplify community operations. Learn more about TOPS.

Pat Crosscombe, Founder & CEO, BoardSpace, 1 6137900225, pat@boardspace.ca

