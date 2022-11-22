IIROC Trading Resumption - NAU
VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:
Company: Nevgold Corp.
TSX-Venture Symbol: NAU
All Issues: Yes
Resumption (ET): 8:00 AM (11/23/2022)
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/ResumptionsView original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/22/c4341.html
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.