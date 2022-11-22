Press Release Jet Offers Affordable Press Release Distribution Plans for Small Businesses, Influencers, DeFi/Crypto, and Crowdfunding Campaigns

Everyday businesses face immense competition as they navigate the ever-changing marketing landscape. Choosing the right vehicle to promote your business can be a big decision. Press release distribution is an often ignored yet effective marketing strategy that helps companies get brand visibility, traffic, and higher ranking.

Starting with the right press release distribution agency is an absolute must if you want desired results. Understanding how to use press release distribution to market your small business, crowdfunding campaigns, books, or cryptocurrency is the difference between hoping you can get media mentions and knowing your story will get the visibility it deserves. Not only do you want to rank higher in search engines but you want to make sure that the process is profitable.

Press Release Jet offers brands affordable PR distribution plans that fit their needs to achieve positive results without breaking the bank. They also offer PR writing services for small businesses to ensure a search engine-optimized news release to target the right audience.

Press Release Jet provides single press release distribution starting at $99. They also offer monthly and yearly press release distribution for extended outreach on a consistent base. Any business looking for brand awareness and visibility can distribute a press release by submitting an online order form. The single PR, however, is a great option for businesses on a tight budget.

“For small and mid-sized businesses, getting mentions by high-traffic journals can feel like a constant struggle, but with strategic press release distribution, any business can achieve extended outreach in their verticals. To achieve better outcomes, we recommend a Premium Concierge PR distribution package for businesses, influencers, crowdfunding campaign creators, or anyone interested in higher visibility, extended outreach, or media mentions by reputable media outlets. The package allows your story to be distributed on hundreds of national, regional, and local websites, including top-tier news sites like CBS, FOX, NBC, and ABC affiliates.”, says the editorial team at Press Release Jet.

About Press Release Jet

Press Release Jet is a press release distribution agency that provides PR writing, editing, and syndication services to empower small businesses,mid-sized companies, influencers, entrepreneurs, authors, crowdfunding campaign creators, and anyone interested in brand awareness, increased internet visibility, higher search engine rankings, and extended outreach to potential clients.

Press Release Jet uses years of experience to draft the newsworthy press release and syndicate it to relevant media outlets to generate new sales leads and deliver the right message to the right people while keeping the budget intact.

