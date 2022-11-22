VATANMED Hair Transplantation Clinic Has Announced a New Location: Warsaw, Poland

Istanbul, Turkey--(Newsfile Corp. - November 22, 2022) - VATANMED, the Istanbul-based center for hair transplantation and plastic surgery operations, is excited to introduce its new location.

Continuing its development in the hair transplantation sector, VATANMED is preparing to open its new clinic in the European continent by continuing its services in Poland. With its new center in Warsaw, the company plans to bring medical services to more people in the European region.

Having many clinics in Africa, North America and the Middle East, especially in many cities of Europe, VATANMED has made its services accessible almost all over the world.

"Our brand, which we established in Istanbul in 2007, has reached many points of the world as it enters 2023. The experience we have gained from more than 60 thousand patients we have treated in the intervening in more than 15 years has encouraged us to expand to other countries. We continue our treatment services with our experienced doctors and expert health personnel consisting entirely of professionals." - Uğur Öztürk, CEO of VATANMED.

The company, which is also a pioneer in new methods such as unshaven hair transplantation, brings these innovations to patients in other countries of the world.

Guaranteed Hair Transplantation Service

The company, which has started preparations for the 24th branch, aims to provide guaranteed hair transplantation services to people in Poland as soon as possible.

"As VATANMED, we give a guarantee certificate to the people we transplant that their new hair will not fall out. If our patients have a problem, they can go to any of our clinics around the world and receive treatment support free of charge. As a company that strives to improve our service quality and human-oriented approach day by day, we are determined to closely follow and implement other innovations in the sector." - Uğur Öztürk, CEO of VATANMED

VATANMED, which has demanded to reach its success in 23 countries in also different countries since the day it was founded, aims to increase the number of clinics to 30 by 2025.



Contact: Uğur Öztürk, CEO

Website: https://vatanmed.com/lp/en/

Email: info@vatanmed.com

Phone: +90 542 126 40 40

