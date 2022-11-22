Collett, Hughes & Sanchez Announce $4.5M to Rebuild Upper Dublin Township & Police Facility Post-Ida

Upper Dublin, Pa. – November 22, 2022 –Senator Maria Collett (D-12 Montgomery/Bucks), Senator Vincent Hughes (D-7 Philadelphia/Montgomery), and Representative Ben Sanchez (D-153 Montgomery) have announced $4,500,000 in Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grant funding to rebuild the Upper Dublin Township Facility, which was badly damaged during Hurricane Ida when a tornado struck the community in September 2021.

“The Township and its Police Department have done a noble job maintaining their high level of service from temporary locations, but they – and the community – are ready to rebuild,” said Senator Collett. “Having seen firsthand the extent of the devastation to the township building and police headquarters, I know how urgently this funding is needed to begin construction work on their new facilities. I was proud to work with Senator Hughes and Representative Sanchez to support this worthy project.”

“When we toured the Upper Dublin Twp building on the one year anniversary of Ida’s devastation, Senator Collett and I saw firsthand that the building still had a long way to go before becoming fully operational again. We knew we had to advocate for more funding for the building’s full recovery and restoration,” said Senator Hughes. “I’m thrilled Upper Dublin was awarded this RACP grant and I look forward to the day when this project is complete and we can celebrate the township officials and police moving into their new, safe space.”

“Thanks to this $4.5 million investment, the process to rebuild Upper Dublin’s beautiful township building, which was demolished by Hurricane Ida’s tornado that devastated many parts of the community in 2021, can continue,” Representative Sanchez said. “This grant, which I am proud to have helped bring home, is an important step in the healing process for the township move closer toward completion.”

Upper Dublin Township Manager Kurt Ferguson added: “This substantial grant will lessen by nearly half the substantial costs the Township’s insurance did not cover and allow us to move forward confidently in restoring our building and allow our departments – including our police department which is presently housed in the Upper Dublin Township library – to move from our temporary headquarters. With so many of our residents still working to restore normalcy to their own lives, our ability to limit the need for our residents to give more to this restoration effort is gratefully appreciated.”

This $4.5M grant follows Senators Collett & Hughes’ September announcement of $1.5M in state relief funding for grants for Ida-impacted residents in Upper Dublin and Horsham Townships, details and applications for which are expected to be made available by the townships in early 2023.