Sen. Muth Re-Elected Chair of Senate Democratic Policy Committee 

HARRISBURG − November 22, 2022 − Earlier today, the Pennsylvania Senate Democratic Caucus reelected state Senator Katie Muth to serve as a member of leadership as the Chair of the Senate Democratic Policy Committee for the upcoming 2023-24 legislative session.

“I am grateful for the support of my colleagues and stakeholders and really look forward to the upcoming session and another opportunity to work on a robust policy agenda for our caucus,” Muth said. “In my first term as Policy Committee Chair, our Committee criss-crossed the state to ensure all members of our caucus had an opportunity to host hearings on issues impacting their communities and ensured that all of our constituents and stakeholders were able to tell their stories, share their knowledge and advocate for various causes. I am really looking forward to promoting these causes and hearing more impactful stories that drive our caucus’ policy agenda and priorities.”

Under Senator Muth’s leadership during the 2021-22 legislative session, the Senate Democratic Policy Committee hosted 47 policy hearings across the Commonwealth focused on legislation, policy initiatives, and causes meaningful to all members of our caucus. The Committee also collaborated with the House Democratic Policy Committee to host a series of hearings focused on reproductive rights in Pennsylvania.

For more information on the Senate Democratic Policy Committee and to watch recordings of all previous hearings, visit www.SenatorMuth.com/Policy.

