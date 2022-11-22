Attorney General Mark Vargo announces the 183rd graduation class of the South Dakota Basic Law Enforcement Certification Course

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: November 22, 2022

CONTACT: Stewart Huntington, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – Attorney General Mark Vargo has announced that 39 students completed the Basic Law Enforcement Certification Course at the George S. Mickelson Criminal Justice Center in Pierre, S.D.

The students completed a 13-week training program to earn their South Dakota Law Enforcement Certification and become fully qualified law enforcement officers in the state. The students, whose graduation ceremony was held in Pierre on Friday, Nov. 18, completed 520 hours of course work that included instruction in the law, arrest control tactics, firearms, vehicle handling and criminal investigations.

“These dedicated students put in long hours away from family and friends to become certified,” said Vargo. “This day marks a milestone of their careers in public service and dedication to keeping South Dakota citizens safe.”

The training program is taught by full time staff from the Division of Criminal Investigation and adjunct instructors from law enforcement agencies from across the state.

Graduates: Dillion Armour, Haakon County Sheriff’s Office, Parker Bailey, S.D. Highway Patrol, Kyle Bice, Davison County Sheriff’s Office, Caden Bjordahl, Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Bong, Lead Police Department, Tanner Bray, Rapid City Police Department, Anthony Combs, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, Joe Curtin, S.D. Highway Patrol, Marc Davies, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, LexyJo Deneke, Hot Springs Police Department, Trevor Deurmier, Charles Mix County Sheriff’s Office, Charles Dobbs, Fall River County Sheriff’s Office, Kyle Elder, Rapid City Police Department, Brett Fishel, Yankton Police Department, Ashley Hohn, S.D. Highway Patrol, Austin Hughes, Rapid City Police Department, Joshua Jastorff, Rapid City Police Department, Amanda Jeseritz, Brandon Police Department, Daniel Luna, North Sioux City Police Department, Jordan Maxon, Yankton Police Department, Vincent Mox, Sioux Falls Police Department, Cydney Porter, Charles Mix County Sheriff’s Office, Ethan Richardson, S.D. Highway Patrol, Kevin Rodriguez, Sioux Falls Police Department, David Ruddy, Sioux Falls Police Department, Timothy Simmeron, McCook County Sheriff’s Office, Zachary Simons, Rapid City Police Department, Emily Skogen, Sturgis Police Department, Matthew Stangel, Sioux Falls Police Department, Jacob Talley, Sioux Falls Police Department, James Thibault, Rapid City Police Department, Abigail Thomas, Sioux Falls Police Department, Logan Thomas, Rapid City Police Department, Tasha Vohlken, Division of Criminal Investigation, Reece Walno, Spearfish Police Department, Brandon Watson, Mellette County Sheriff’s Office, Mason Whitehead, Sioux Falls Police Department, Caden Yurkovich, Watertown Police Department, Brianna Zimmer, Sioux Falls Police Department.