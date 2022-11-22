Fairbridge Asset Management Hires Michael B. Silverberg as Senior Vice President
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fairbridge Asset Management LLC (“Fairbridge” or the “Company”), a private lender focused on originating, investing and managing commercial real estate loans in major markets throughout the United States, today announced that Michael B. Silverberg has joined the Company as Senior Vice President, Southern California, Business Development.
Mr. Silverberg brings decades of high-level investment experience to the Company, including intimate knowledge of income enhancement, tax strategies and financial stability, gained from his previous position as an Enrolled Agent with the IRS. He is a Certified Financial Planner (CFP) and a former Adjunct Faculty Member at both USC and UCI, where he taught financial concepts to thousands of aspiring CFP’s. In addition, Mr. Silverberg trained over 650 CFP’s throughout his career, has co-authored the UCI financial planning curriculum guide, and wrote a financial planning training guide that is used nationally. He also served on the Board of Directors of the Orange County, California chapter of the IAFP for seven years including one year as President and one year as Chairman.
“We are pleased to welcome an executive of Mike’s caliber to Fairbridge,” said John Lettera, Co-Founder of Fairbridge. “Mike has the leadership experience and proven track record in transitioning fast-growing companies to full-scale enterprises, which is exactly what we need as we take our business to the next level.”
Fairbridge is committed to providing investors access to the real estate private lending marketplace. We feel these secured loans provide a very attractive risk-reward profile in a volatile investment environment. The Company’s institutional platform originates mortgage loans with a principal value of up to $100 million, with a particular emphasis on borrowers seeking $10 million or less. In his new role, Mr. Silverberg will further expand our presence in California and provide valuable insight to investors looking for alternative investment strategies.
For additional information, please visit Fairbridge’s website at http://FairbridgeLLC.com.
Steven J Wissak
