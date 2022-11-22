Featured in TV’s The Crown, Spanish Estate in La Zagaleta Country Club to Auction Via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions

Palazzo Delle Luce, La Zagaleta Country Club Luxurious & private Spanish villa with amazing ocean views Gated Country Club estate with Concierge amenities Low build density ensures views are protected South-facing gardens with infinity-edge pool

In cooperation with Margareta Stjernström of MAS Property Marbella, Palazzo Delle Luce, will auction in January via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Live each day like royalty in this palatial estate overlooking the Mediterranean Sea located within one of the most exclusive clubs, La Zagaleta Country Club, enjoy top-notch amenities including, second-to-none security, private golf courses, multiple clubhouses, equestrian facilities, and more. Palazzo Delle Luce will auction in January via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions in cooperation with listing agent Margareta Stjernström of MAS Property Marbella. Currently listed for €16.95 million, with no reserve, the property will sell to the highest bidder. Bidding is scheduled to be held on 13–25 January, via the firm’s digital marketplace, casothebys.com, allowing buyers to bid remotely from anywhere in the world.

Known as one of the jewels of southern Spain where the sun shines over 320 days a year, the natural beauty of Marbella flows seamlessly between the wooded hills and the crystal blue waters of the Mediterranean. This historic area offers the ruins of ancient civilizations, beautifully preserved castles, and nature reserves. But the lush, natural landscape is not all there is to love in Marbella!

“We are excited to be offering this once-in-a-lifetime property located in the ultra-exclusive La Zagaleta Country Club. Located on the largest plot in the club, this home offers extensive amenities and concierge, allowing you the ultimate relaxation. Use the estate's proximity to Puerto Banus and Puente Romano as quick outings or enjoy seamless access to the La Zagaleta helipad for longer trips. We are thrilled to offer our network of buyers the opportunity to purchase such an exclusive estate. Naming your price for properties like this is a rarity in the market and interested buyers should register to bid before it’s too late. - Caitlin Keys, Vice President of Business Development, Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions



Located on one of the largest and most premier plots within the renowned La Zagaleta Country Club, this oasis of greenery offers spectacular views of Gibraltar and Africa from the moment you approach the estate via the private drive. This villa is built to impress, from the bright, open main reception area to the crystal blue waters of the luxurious infinity pool. The extensive primary suite includes a huge private terrace overlooking the coastline. Six more equally opulent bedroom suites and a private apartment ensure all guests will experience lavish comfort. With epic views from nearly every room and abundant indoor and outdoor entertainment spaces, this private villa combines old-world luxury with thoughtful modern technology. Gorgeous, artisan marble, stone, and wood finishes meet dramatic high ceilings and abundant windows in this welcoming Spanish estate.

Palazzo Delle Luce is available for showings daily by appointment and for private virtual showings.

As part of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the information listed on the property page. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit casothebys.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. In November 2021, the firm was acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate INC (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, holding a joint 80 percent ownership stake. Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. Since Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ inception in 2008, it has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 32 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information, visit casothebys.com.