Coffee Club Launches For Ski Town Enthusiasts

SkiTown 5280 Coffee Club membership fuels outdoor enthusiasts nationwide

Skiers and other outdoor enthusiasts can now enjoy at home the aroma and taste of coffee served at the leading ski destinations in the U.S.

ENGLEWOOD, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Destination Coffee, today announces the launch of SkiTown 5280 Coffee Club, a new three month coffee subscription plan that will deliver each month three sample bags of coffee served at Colorado’s world famous ski destinations.

Skiers, snowboarders, snowshoe and other outdoor enthusiasts that are also coffee lovers can enjoy at home the vibe, aroma and taste of coffee served at the leading ski destinations in North America delivered to their door with Destination Coffee’s SkiTown Coffee Club membership.

Subscribers can sample the three featured coffees, choose their favorite, scan the QR code on the bag and have a full bag delivered for FREE (just pay shipping & handling). Over the term of the subscription plan, SkiTown Coffee Club members will receive NINE sample bags of coffee from featured Colorado ski towns to taste and THREE full sized bags of their choice to enjoy.

SkiTown 5280 Coffee Club subscribers will also have access to a Digital Ski Village with a community of “Chalets” showcasing new and pre-owned equipment, travel accommodations, events, tourism information, lift tickets, après ski options, ski town dating, day resort passes, restaurant recommendations and reservations, as well as check snow reports, and of course find local coffee shops. One Chalet will be established to create a “Digital Town Square” where Coffee Club members can chat, share ideas and arrange meetups.

SkiTown 5280 Coffee Club is not just a typical coffee subscription service. It’s designed to create a sense of community or digital town square to allow outdoor enthusiasts to have a single online destination for “all things” ski town related.

SkiTown 5280 Coffee Club subscription can be purchased by visiting www.skitowncoffeeclub.com for a “mile high” price of $52.80. For crypto currency enthusiasts, they can pay with Bitcoin and a few other cryptocurrencies in a partnership with Coinbase Commerce.

About Destination Coffee LLC

Destination Coffee is a startup based in Englewood Colorado to develop and manage coffee clubs consisting of members with common interests other than their love of coffee. There are numerous coffee subscription services available for consumers to choose from. But, Destination Coffee distinguishes itself by showcasing locally roasted coffee at featuring destinations and establishing Digital Village’s and town squares to create a sense of community.

