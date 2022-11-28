Villarreal Law Firm, a Top-Rated Accident Lawyer in Brownsville, Announces TikTok Account
The attorneys fight for client rights throughout Cameron County – and are known as the top personal injury lawyers in Brownsville and Harlingen.
TikTok is not only fun. It’s a way for us to reach out target audience – young drivers who may not know that they have rights if they are injured in a car accident.”BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Villarreal Law Firm, a team of top-rated accident lawyers in Brownsville Texas, is proud to announce the launch of its TikTok channel. The fun, innovative channel helps position the law firm as a best-in-class accident attorney team not just in Brownsville but in Harlingen, San Benito, and other cities throughout the Rio Grande Valley.
“TikTok is not only fun. It’s a way for us to reach out target audience – young drivers who may not know that they have rights if they are injured in a car accident,” explained attorney Javier Villarreal, a managing partner at the Villarreal Law Firm. “We encourage not only young people but all residents of Brownsville, Harlingen, and San Benito to check out our channel.”the best personal injury lawyer in Brownsville Texas may use TikTok for social outreach
Persons who want to learn more can check out the TikTok channel can visit it on the app or at this URL: https://www.tiktok.com/@jv_lawfirm. One of the more interesting videos is a “woman in the street” genre post at https://www.tiktok.com/@jv_lawfirm/video/7161830671579712814, in which a key employee explains the “secret” to success after an injury car accident. It’s to reach out to an attorney for a free, no obligation consultation. Often injury victims do not exercise their rights or do not excercise them aggressively enough.
Some of the videos are in Spanish, part of the law firm’s motivated outreach to Spanish-speakers in Cameron County. Those who speak Spanish are encouraged to read the Spanish-language content on the website, as for example at https://jvlawfirm.net/practice-areas/abogado-de-accidentes-automovilisticos/ and at https://jvlawfirm.net/practice-areas/abogado-de-lesiones-personales/. The Spanish language is front and center at the law firm, including on its TikTok and other social media channels, as many accident victims speak Spanish and want an attorney who speaks that language.
USING SOCIAL MEDIA TO FIND THE BEST PERSONAL INJURY LAWYER IN BROWNSVILLE TEXAS
Here is background on this release. Many residents of Brownsville are young and are big consumers of social media. It’s no secret that they turn to Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube for content, including content when – after an injury car or truck accident – they are looking for the best personal injury lawyer in the Rio Grande Valley. Yes, they could depend on friends and family. Yes, they could look up attorneys on Google who do personal injury. And, yes, they could use blogs and websites such as Abogado.com (https://www.abogado.com/accidente-de-automovil/texas/brownsville/) to find the best “abogado de accidente” in Brownsville. But many want to turn to “fun” platforms. Thus, the rise of TikTok is both “fun” and “serious.” The serious element has encouraged this best-in-class personal injury law firm in Brownsville to launch its TikTok channel.
ABOUT THE VILLARREAL LAW FIRM
The law firm of Javier Villarreal offers a team of attorneys, considered among the best personal injury attorneys near Harlingen, Texas, and surrounding cities in Cameron County. Whether a person is looking for an auto or car accident attorney, a lawyer with broad experience in trucking accidents and litigation (including 18 wheelers), or a lawyer for injuries that resulted from a motorcycle, boating, or other forms of accidents (including slip and fall), the Villarreal team of attorneys can help. The attorneys fight for client rights throughout Cameron County – and are known as the top personal injury lawyers in Brownsville and Harlingen, from Los Fresnos to San Benito, and in all of South Padre Island.
