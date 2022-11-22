QNB Corp. Declares Q4 2022 Dividend

/EIN News/ -- Quakertown, PA, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of QNB Corp. (OTC Bulletin Board: QNBC), parent company of QNB Bank, at a regular meeting on November 22, 2022, declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share. The cash dividend is payable on December 30, 2022, to shareholders of record on December 16, 2022.



QNB Corp. offers commercial and retail banking services through the twelve banking offices of its subsidiary, QNB Bank. QNB Corp.’s stock is traded in the over-the-counter market under the symbol “QNBC.” For more information, visit QNB’s website at QNBbank.com.

David W. Freeman QNB Bank 2155385600 x 5619 dfreeman@qnbbank.com