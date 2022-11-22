Job Announcement - Office Manager

DEPARTMENT/LOCATION: Cass County State’s Attorney

SALARY: $59,448.48 - $68,147.04 4%COLA January 2023

EMPLOYMENT STATUS: FULL-TIME SALARIED STANDARD EXEMPT

Application Procedure: Apply at www.casscountynd.gov.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATION, EDUCATION, EXPERIENCE NEEDED

Graduation from a two-year college or vocational/technical school. An emphasis in office administration or organizational development is a plus.

Knowledge of management, business, and human resources principles.

Knowledge of accounting principles.

Minimum 3 years of progressively responsible work as a legal secretary/paralegal.

Extremely proficient in Microsoft Office Suite or other similar software programs and advanced understanding of document and data management systems.

Ability to work extended hours and complete tasks under time pressure when necessary.

Satisfactory performance in prior employment.

Normal physical activities found in an office setting.

PREFERRED

Detailed problem analysis, assessment, and decision-making skills.

Excellent prioritizing, planning, organizing, time and project management.

Excellent communication skills, both written and oral; strong work ethic; and poise and professionalism when interacting with internal and external stakeholders.

Ability to work independently as well as part of a team.

Proactively seek out opportunities to learn as well as improve processes and add value.

JOB DUTIES

Supervise support staff including legal assistants, secretaries, receptionists, and file clerks.

Supervise tasks and responsibilities among the staff.

Train the staff regarding office procedures and information systems.

Assess the workflow and workload of the support staff.

Coordinate proper coverage and backup support and adjusting as necessary.

Evaluate and manage staff performance, recruitment, selection, and orientation in coordination with Human Resources.

Coordinate office staff activities and allocate resources to ensure maximum efficiency and execution.

Perform accounting duties, including accounts payable and budget preparation.

Design, implement and manage office procedures and policies to improve operational efficiencies.

Serve as a contact point for other government and legal agencies, and the public.

Attend department-specific meetings to provide guidance and support as needed.

Serve as a member of management team at office leadership meetings.

Perform other duties as assigned by the State’s Attorney.

ABOUT THE STATE’S ATTORNEY’S OFFICE

The primary mission of the Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office is to seek justice and promote public safety by holding criminal offenders accountable and empowering victims. We work with law enforcement and county agencies to serve the needs and best interests of Cass County and its citizens.

The State’s Attorney’s Office carries out a broad spectrum of legal duties as outlined in Chapter 11-16 of the North Dakota Century Code. These duties include:

Criminal prosecution

Juvenile justice

Child deprivation, child support, and parental termination matters

Legal service to county departments

Involuntary mental health commitments

Civil commitment of sexually dangerous individuals

Administration and policy functions of the State’s Attorney’s Office

Guidance and training to law enforcement agencies within Cass County, including:

Cass County Sheriff’s Office

ND Highway Patrol

West Fargo PD

Fargo PD

To learn more about our office and the work we do, please visit our website at https://www.casscountynd.gov and select STATE’S ATTORNEY under the OUR COUNTY tab.

Cass County Government is an Equal Opportunity and At Will Employer.