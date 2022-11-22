Submit Release
GitLab CEO and Co-Founder, Sid Sijbrandij to Present at GitLab Connect Japan 2022

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All Remote - GitLab Inc., (NASDAQ: GTLB), the DevSecOps Platform, today announced that Sid Sijbrandij, GitLab’s Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, will present at GitLab Connect Japan 2022 on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. The keynote will air on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 9:00 am Japan Standard Time and will be available to view until 9:00 am Japan Standard Time on November 30, 2022 via the following link (registration required): https://www.online-conf.jp/gitlabconnect2022/.

About GitLab Inc.

GitLab is the DevSecOps Platform for software innovation. As the DevSecOps Platform, GitLab provides one interface, one data store, one permissions model, one value stream, one set of reports, one spot to secure your code, one location to deploy to any cloud, and one place for everyone to contribute. The platform is the only true cloud-agnostic end-to-end DevSecOps platform that brings together all DevSecOps capabilities in one place.

Investor Contact:

Jack Andrews
GitLab Inc.
ir@gitlab.com

Media Contact

Kristen Butler
GitLab Inc.
press@gitlab.com



