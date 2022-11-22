Somali-Americans See Racism and Blame Congressman Scott Perry for the Armed Conflict between Somaliland and Puntland
Many Somali-Americans are placing blame for the escalating violence in Somaliland on Republican Congressman Scott Perry of Pennsylvania’s 10th districtWASHINGTON, D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The tension between Somaliland and Puntland, a neighboring federal member state, has escalated to an exchange of gunfire between members of the Somaliland and Puntland military in the Qararo area of the Ayn region. News reports from Somalia claim that "two soldiers died in the battle while six soldiers were injured."
The Somaliland government is a secessionist regime seeking to illegally break away from Somalia. Escalation tension within Somaliland and with other federal member states of Somalia has been increasing since Somaliland began lobbying the U.S. Congress to recognize Somaliland as an independent country. This is despite the African Union and all 54 countries in Africa refusing to recognize Somaliland as separate from Somalia.
The escalation in tension between Somaliland and Puntland is one of many destabilizing incidents occurring in the area. On November 13, 2022, the two main opposition parties in Somaliland, the Waddani and UCID, joined forces and refused to recognize Somaliland’s President Abdi as the legitimate president of Somaliland after his government canceled the scheduled presidential election and extended his term by two years.
Many Somali-Americans are placing some blame for the escalating violence in Somaliland on the Chairman of the Republican Freedom Caucus, Congressman Scott Perry of Pennsylvania’s 10th district. On the 17th of November 2022, Congressman Perry stated that he does not support colonialism. Nevertheless, many Somalis and Somali-Americans view his Somaliland Independence Act as racist and an act of colonialism. Congressman Perry introduced the Somaliland Independence Act, which mandates that President Biden recognize Somaliland as an independent country despite objections from the African Union and all 54 countries in Africa. Von Batten-Montague-York is actively lobbying against the Somaliland Independence Act.
Unlike his stance on Somalia, Congressman Perry strongly supports Ukraine’s sovereignty and opposes the Russian-backed Ukraine separatist Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Congressman Scott Perry also supports the removal of Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, an immigrant from Somalia, from the U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Africa. These two facts have only increased the accusations of racism on the part of Congressman Scott Perry.
The weblinks to the noted news articles are noted below.
https://horseedmedia.net/dagaal-u-dhexeeya-ciidamada-puntland-somaliland-oo-ka-dhacay-degaanka-tirsan-gobolka-cayn-375605
https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/somaliland-says-planned-presidential-poll-not-viable-postpones-next-year-2022-09-24/
https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/somaliland-lawmakers-vote-extend-presidents-term-by-two-years-2022-10-01/
https://menafn.com/1105175449/Somaliland-Opposition-Parties-Call-For-Civil-Disobedience-Anarchy-In-Communique
