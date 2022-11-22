DCED Launches ‘Give Local Some Love’ Campaign Ahead of Small Business Saturday

New campaign calls upon Pennsylvanians to support their community by shopping small businesses

Harrisburg, PA – As part of its ongoing mission to support Pennsylvania small businesses, the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED), joined by the Pennsylvania Downtown Center (PDC), today launched “Give Local Some Love,” a campaign to encourage consumers to make a difference in their community by shopping small businesses in their neighborhoods.

“Small businesses are the heart of Pennsylvania’s economy,” said Carrie Fischer Lepore, DCED Deputy Secretary of Marketing, Tourism, and Film. “Our ‘Give Local Some Love’ campaign asks Pennsylvanians to purchase with purpose and keep their money local. There are so many unique offerings to discover from Pennsylvania proprietors, makers, merchants, and mavens on our Main Streets and neighborhoods. Supporting our small businesses means supporting our neighbors – the business owners, their employees and families, and their community. That’s what inspired ‘Give Local Some Love’.”

“Give Local Some Love” calls upon Pennsylvanians to show their support for family, friends, and neighbors by shopping at small businesses this holiday season, and throughout the year. The campaign leverages insights from a recent survey of Pennsylvanians, which found that more than half (56%) regularly shop at local, small businesses. When asked why they shop small, a majority of Pennsylvanians said to support the local economy (76%) and to find more unique items (61%). The most popular categories for shopping at small businesses include food and beverage, clothing and apparel, and specialty, handmade products.

“Localized spending is as important as ever, especially in our vibrant downtown Main Street business districts and neighborhood Elm Street districts,” said Julie Fitzpatrick, Executive Director, Pennsylvania Downtown Center. “The last few years have created opportunities for much more intentional spending and investment in our own communities, demonstrating a 56% increase in local customer spending, according to our new study on the resiliency of Pennsylvania’s Main Streets during the COVID-19 pandemic, and we encourage everyone to continue that support throughout the holiday season and beyond.” To learn more about the impact of the PA Main Street Program on local economic resiliency, visit the Pennsylvania Downtown Center website.

For more information about starting or growing a business in Pennsylvania, the Business One-Stop Shop helps guide businesses through all stages of development. An office housed within the Department of Community & Economic Development, Business One-Stop Shop works with aspiring entrepreneurs and current business owners, from planning and startup to operating and expanding.

