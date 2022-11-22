GURUDEV BRINGS “I STAND FOR PEACE” WORLDWIDE CAMPAIGN TO MEMPHIS
I Stand for Peace will be an evening of guided meditation music and wisdom led by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar a global humanitarian leader and envoy of peace.MEMPHIS, TN, SHELBY, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Movement that is Mobilizing Thousands Across the United States to Bring World Peace and Make Mental Health a Priority.
The Memphis “I Stand for Peace” event is set for Monday, November 28 from 7-9 pm at the Tennessee Ball Room, Hilton Memphis. The public event will be a special evening of guided meditation, music and wisdom led by Gurudev. It will also include an interactive session where audience members will have the opportunity to pose questions directly to Gurudev.
The public event will be preceded by a reception with health care professionals from 6-7 pm at Hilton Memphis. At this exclusive event with significant healthcare leaders, you’ll have the opportunity to dialog and explore practical, evidence-based approaches to today’s most pressing issues.
“Let us come together to spread the message of global peace,” Gurudev said. “Conflicts and wars not only destroy our environment but also harm the physical and mental health of the individual. World peace is impossible without individual peace. We must achieve inner peace if we hope to achieve outer peace.” He added.
Last week, The Gandhi Foundation at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change, Atlanta honored Gurudev, with the Gandhi Peace Pilgrim award, to recognize his commitment to the development of peace, non-violence and oneness among humanity in the world.
During the Memphis visit, Gurudev will also visit the National Civil Rights Museum—a pivotal landmark in the history of non-violence and social transformation in the US. Gurudev’s fundamental philosophy of a stress-free, violence-free society has dynamic implications for the individual and society at large.
Gurudev’s global “I Stand for Peace” tour will culminate next year with a grand celebration of humanity at the iconic National Mall in Washington, D.C. 60 years after Dr. King’s famous “I have a dream” speech, from the very same place, Gurudev will once again send out the message of global peace and harmony in diversity.
In times when society has gotten increasingly polarized, Gurudev reminds us to not just accept the differences but to celebrate them. “Diversity is the beauty of creation. It needs to be honored, acknowledged and celebrated,” said Gurudev.
As a contemporary ambassador of non-violence, Gurudev’s intervention brought about a cease-fire in the Colombian Conflict, which had claimed over 200,000 civilian lives; helped end a generations-old sectarian conflict in India; and most recently has helped bring gang members and law enforcement together in inner cities in the US. He has also mediated and progressed negotiations for peace in conflict-stricken areas such as Sri Lanka, Iraq, and Venezuela.
About Gurudev
Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is a global humanitarian, spiritual leader, and peace envoy. He is the founder of the Art of Living foundation, through which he has touched the lives of over 500+ million individuals in over 180 countries to find peace and resilience in the face of adversity, learning not only how to excel in their own lives, but also how to become powerful agents for social change. Gurudev has created trauma-relief and meditation programs for at-risk youth, war veterans, prisoners and survivors of disaster. He has also created numerous educational and self-development programs and tools that facilitate the elimination of stress and foster deep and profound inner peace, happiness and well-being for individuals.
Gurudev has received 39 governmental awards, including highest civilian awards from several nations. 24 universities have awarded him with honorary doctorates for his peace-keeping and humanitarian efforts.
