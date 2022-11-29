Sunshine Coast Health Centre, Top-rated PTSD / Trauma Treatment Center, Announces CEO Interview Focused on Mental Health
British Columbia, Canada
Sunshine Coast Health Centre is a best-in-class alcohol, drug, PTSD, and trauma treatment centre based in British Columbia, Canada.
Melanie is a vibrant spokesperson for mental health, and we are excited to share her interview on making mental health a priority.”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunshine Coast Health Centre (https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/), a top-rated drug rehabilitation, alcohol treatment, and trauma / PTSD program in British Columbia and throughout Canada, is proud to announce a landmark video interview with CEO, Melanie Jordan, on mental health and the need to "normalize" mental health conversations and awareness in Canada.
— Casey Jordan
“Melanie is a vibrant spokesperson for mental health, and we are excited to share her interview on making mental health a priority,” explained Casey Jordan, Chief Marketing Officer. “Canadian citizens and residents are encouraged to watch the interview and conceptualize how Canada can do better when it comes to dealing with mental health, especially (but not only) in the workplace.”
The video can be viewed at https://bc.ctvnews.ca/video?clipId=2545536&jwsource=cl. In the video, Ms. Jordan explains some of the issues confronting Canadians, especially in the workplace, when it comes to mental health. She explains the need to recognize "mental health days." In fact, as she explains, many employees already take "mental health days" and many employers suffer from lost work days or poor employee performance due to poor employee mental health, but these issues are often hidden under the surface due to stigma. She recommends de-stigmatizing mental health. This outreach is part of the Centre's strategy of increasing awareness throughout British Columbia and all of Canada about the need for mental health awareness.
TRAUMA AND PTSD THERAPY IN BRITISH COLUMBIA CANADA
Here is background on this release. Sunshine Coast Health Centre offers treatment services including drug rehabilitation, alcohol treatment, PTSD / trauma, and addiction therapy. The program focuses on males; a parallel program for women is offered at the Georgia Strait Women's Clinic (https://georgiastraitwomensclinic.ca/).
Persons who want to learn more about the trauma / PTSD treatment methodology are encouraged to visit https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/occupational-trauma-ptsd/. That page explains, in detail, the issues of trauma and PTSD. That page explains as follows. The trauma program includes intensive medical, psychiatric, and psychological care in both 1-1 appointments with counsellors and in groups. The therapies in the trauma program are designed to help clients make sense of suffering and pain, allowing clients to move forward and pursue a meaningful life. These therapies are also designed to help build self regulation skills to deal with symptoms of trauma and/or PTSD.
ABOUT SUNSHINE COAST HEALTH CENTRE
Sunshine Coast Health Centre is a 47-bed drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility exclusively designed for men, officially opened on the 15th of March 2004. The Centre has a philosophy of care that goes beyond just addiction to include personal transformation based on three key therapeutic principles: interpersonal relatedness, self-definition (autonomy & competence), and intrinsic motivation. The Centre offers both drug rehabilitation and alcohol treatment near Vancouver, BC, but serving patients across Canada, particularly British Columbia and Alberta and cities such as Calgary, Edmonton and Red Deer. Sunshine Coast Health Centre uses a form of drug rehabilitation based on the research of Viktor Frankl and methodology of Paul T.P. Wong, namely 'Meaning Centered Therapy'.
Website. https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca
Lee McDonald
JM Internet Group
+1 415-655-1071
email us here