Should You Buy Now, Pay Later for Holiday Purchases? Retailers are increasingly offering payment options that allow you to stretch payments over the course of several installments, known as Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) loans. A recent report from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Buy Now Pay Later: Market Trends and Consumer Impacts, reports that BNPL is a rapidly growing type of loan that serves as a close substitute for credit cards. BNPL is a form of interest-free credit that allows a consumer to fully purchase a product and then pay back the loan over four installments with the first installment typically being a down payment on the purchase. Most BNPL loans range from $50 to $1,000 and are subject to late fees if a borrower misses a payment. Buy Now, Pay Later rose to prominence in the past decade as an alternative form of credit for online retail purchases. The lending option has gained traction with consumers, especially Millennials and Gen-Zers, who seek the flexibility of being able to pay for goods and services over time, but who may have been leery of other credit products. Buy Now, Pay Later loans can be attractive due to initial payments being low. However, it is important to note that BNLP loans don’t have the same consumer protections as other forms of credit. It’s important to carefully read the terms of the loan, so you understand the possible risks. Many BNLP loans don’t charge interest, instead they charge fees, such as late payment fees, with every BNLP lender having different policies. This makes it extremely important for consumers to carefully review the terms of the BNLP loan to avoid any possible penalties. Most BNPL lenders don’t report payments to credit reporting companies, meaning your credit scores won’t be affected. However, if you don’t pay BNPL loans on time and the debt is turned over to a debt collector, your BNPL loan may be reported to a credit reporting company, hurting your credit score. As this holiday season approaches, it may be tempting to use Buy Now Pay Later loans, but it’s important to read the fine print of the loan and have a good understanding of your finances to avoid additional fees. For more information, read the CFPB’s Should You Buy Now and Pay Later?