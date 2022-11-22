Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) for Protocol Simulation

/EIN News/ -- GAITHERSBURG, Md., Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions, addressed the press regarding their scripting and automation capabilities for protocol simulation. The API capability supports signaling and traffic simulation over IP, Wireless, TDM and Analog networks.



“GL’s Signaling and Traffic Emulation test suite, commonly referred to as Message Automation and Protocol Simulation (MAPS™), provides a programmable, flexible, script based, multi-protocol, multi-interface emulation framework and makes it easy to perform cross-domain testing and transition tests to new technologies”, said Vijay Kulkarni, CEO of GL Communications.

He further added, “MAPS™ can be configured as server-side application, to enable remote controlling through multiple command-line based clients which include Python and Java.”

The MAPS™ APIs allow programmatic and automated control over all MAPS™ platforms. Each MAPS™ server can receive multiple client connections and offer independent execution to each client. Likewise, a single client can connect to multiple MAPS™ servers, including servers running different protocols, permitting complex cross-protocol test cases.

The MAPS™ application provides access to signaling and traffic simulation functionalities as listed below.

Functional regression testing

Long duration, high volume performance/load testing

Protocol conformance testing

Negative testing

Interactive Voice Response traversal

Interoperability testing

Voice Quality testing



A wide variety of protocols are supported across TDM, VoIP, Wireless, Analog networks:

Wireless Network – 5G, 4G, 3G, 2G over IP 5G N1N2, N4 (binary based), N8, N10, N11, N12, N13, N17, N20, N21, N22, N29, N51 (service based) interfaces Long Term Evolution (LTE) S1, S3, S4, S5, S8, S10, S11, S16, X2 AP, SLs Location Service (LCS) interfaces Diameter protocol simulation (S6a, S6d, S13, Cx/Dx, Gx, and Rx interfaces) UMTS IuCS, IuPS, IuPC (LCS), Gn Gp interfaces GSM A over IP, GSM Lb (LCS) interfaces INAP IP (ANSI, ITU), BICC IP, SS7/ISDN SIGTRAN, MAP IP, CAP over IP

VoIP Network SIP, MEGACO, MGCP, SIP I (SIP ISUP), ED-137 (Air Traffic Management) IP Multimedia Services (IMS)

TDM/PSTN Network ISDN, SS7 (ISUP), CAS, MC-MLPPP GSM A, Mobile Application Part (MAP), INAP (ANSI, ITU), CAMEL Application Part (CAP) FXO FXS, High-Capacity Analog Phone Simulation



Key Features

MAPS™ Command Line Interface (CLI) offers complete Lab Management, Device Provisioning and Test Automation solutions

A unified solution for advanced testing with intuitive drag and drop user interface

Tests can easily be executed over multiple test stations and at distributed testing labs

Support for a wide range of test setups, interfaces, protocols, and script languages. Examples include CAS and SIP Test Systems that permit automated testing of network devices

MAPS™ CLI streamlines both the source script and the output by executing only user requested messages

Simultaneous bulk call capability

Multiple MAPS™ CLI servers can be controlled remotely from single client application



About GL Communications Inc.,

GL Communications is a global provider of telecom test and measurement solutions. GL’s solutions are used to verify the quality and reliability of Wireless (5G, 4G, 3G, 2G), SONET/SDH, Ethernet/IP, TDM, and PSTN networks.

