From 07 November to 11 November the Civil Military Support Element (CMSE) conducted an Advanced Medical First Responder (AMFR) Course with Mongolian Local Emergency Management Agency (LEMA) in Chinggis City, Khentii Province. The training was conducted in order to improve the LEMA unit’s ability to provide prehospital trauma, life support, and improve interoperability between LEMA and local hospital staff. The course content included how to conduct MARCH assessment and detailed assessments, bandaging, splinting, vehicle extrication, triaging, and running disaster scenarios.

  • LEMA search and rescue evacuate a patient to be treated by Advanced Medical First Responder student

By U. S. Embassy Ulaanbaatar | 22 November, 2022 | Topics: News, Press Releases

Civil Military Support Element Advanced Medical First Responder Training held in Khentii province

