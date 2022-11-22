‘The Ode’ by popular DJ and Producer Pratto is receiving high praise from critics and music lovers alike
Artist PRATTO worked with Rapper Northside Nate and backup female vocalist Millicent to deliver the masterpiece “The Ode.”MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the release of his latest classic, “The Ode,” PRATTO brings in backup female vocalist Millicent and rapper Northside Nate for this certified project. Together, they deliver a timeless anthem that will be talked about for years to come. It’s clear that PRATTO is an expert in his craft from the start of the tune and paints the perfect picture of the inspiration for this track.
PRATTO is a multi-talented artist with a promising music career who is on track to reach the top of the charts. He was heavily influenced by several musical greats while growing up, which drove him to pursue a career in the field. JAY Z, Notorious BIG, the Fugees, Eminem, Tupac Shakur, and Outcast were some of his biggest influences. He kept all these artists in mind while writing "The Ode." This is how he honors the musical legends, both alive and dead, who significantly influenced the artist he is today.
PRATTO is quickly gathering momentum as he builds a prominent reputation as a world superstar, further solidifying his position as a fantastic talent, clever producer, and influential DJ. PRATTO is transforming into a resounding musical powerhouse with each release he makes, proving to be one of the most prolific artists in the world. He has developed into one of the hottest producers in music thanks to his ever-evolving discography.
Rapper Northside Nate and backup female vocalist Millicent worked with PRATTO on this project, and together they created a classic hit song, “The Ode.” The beats on this track have a nostalgic, old-school sound that transports the listener to the 90s.
The rhythms are superbly constructed and provide the guest artists with great comfort as they work their magic. This song especially benefits from Millicent's mesmerizing background vocals, which are included throughout the entire track. It provides the perfect vibe to allow the listener to get lost in it easily.
“The specialty of The Ode is that it is groovy yet serious. It will make the listeners dance and listen at the same time. The rap, along with the soulful vocals, all enhance the song's quality and make it appealing to audiences and critics alike,” said PRATTO.
To stream The Ode by PRATTO, visit Apple Music or Spotify. Music lovers can also stream the song on any of the popular music streaming sites.
For updates, follow PRATTO on social media:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/prattomusic
Facebook @prattomusic
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@pratto9479
PRATTO
Pratto Productions
email us here