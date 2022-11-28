Firexo's past, present and future
What has Firexo achieved since the beginning of its journey?ENGLAND, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the festive season draws nearer and positivity fills the air, the team behind Firexo have been reflecting on their journey from humble beginnings up to the present-day… While the early days of any entrepreneurial start-up are rarely easy... Firexo have ridden the global business rollercoaster of recent years and have emerged stronger and more focussed than ever on their original mission..
The mission was a simple one… ‘To protect people, belongings, property and emotional wellbeing from the effects of fire’… and Firexo does just that. One of the key contributing factors to the Brand’s rapidly growing popularity is the confusion free, ALL FIRES suitability. The aim has not only been to provide a solution which is a highly effective extinguishant for classes A, B, C, D, Electrical, F and lithium-ion battery fires, but to offer reassurance and peace of mind due to the suitability and capability in any potential fire emergency.
The globally unique liquid is the first of its kind. Deploying a Firexo extinguisher offers the user a fast, powerful, confusion-free option in all situations, potentially buying you valuable time to prevent damage, or more importantly, to enable safe evacuation.
With the ever-rising rates of fire incidents as a stark reminder of how vital it is to have a relevant and capable product at hand for any potential hazard, Firexo’s ground-breaking substance helps to eliminate any uncertainty, be it residential, commercial, industrial, large scale or professional fire-fighting organisations.
Whilst ensuring all aspects of product safety are paramount, Firexo have also focused heavily on the environmental impact throughout all variants of the product range, and are not stopping there.. Constantly improving existing environmental credentials through safer ingredients and massive water saving capabilities is strong company focus moving into 2023 and beyond.
To date, production of over five hundred tons of the patented liquid technology have been expertly precision blended since the official launch of Firexo in 2018, and is now offered to market by hundreds of independent professionally accredited service providers and an ever-growing number of major trusted high street and online retailers…, this is in addition to the further 20 countries in which Firexo have now signed distribution relationships.
Despite the challenges of 2020 and the lingering residual supply chain delays, summer 2022 saw Firexo announce the launch of a new addition to the product range. The incredibly versatile Firexo MINI 7-in-1 aerosol extinguisher. This simple, self-explanatory, ultra-convenient aerosol extinguisher has a compact design that fits neatly into your home, workspace and vehicle or anywhere it might be needed.
Firexo’s journey now continues with their large fire FX73 product... Due to be officially announced in 2023, this is a truly astounding innovation is set to make safety innovation history
