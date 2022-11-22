Gale Force Digital Technologies Introduces Local Search Management Software
Gale Force Digital Technologies has announced the introduction of its newest platform for local search optimization, LocalForce.WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gale Force Digital Technologies has announced the introduction of its newest platform for local search optimization, LocalForce. The application allows businesses to capture targeted audiences on search engines and in a wide network of directories. Brands are able to develop a greater online presence and maximize online visibility, reaching ideal customer audiences actively searching their goods and services. The platform leverages trusted data to place citations across major data providers.
The LocalForce Benefit
Businesses thrive on online visibility. LocalForce helps deliver their message to larger audiences by improving search rankings in organic results, directory listings and map listings - with minimal time investment. Whether businesses have one or thousands of locations, LocalForce alleviates the difficulty of managing listings by allowing bulk edits and posting to multiple profiles at once.
Major websites trust LocalForce and its distribution partners with local citations that boost SEO and online presence. Location data is extended as wide as possible through LocalForce’s direct integrations with search engines, data aggregators and dozens of directories. The data then proliferates across thousands of other databases, improving brand visibility in the digital space, and increasing a business's website rankings in search results.
LocalForce is part of the Gale Force suite of digital marketing solutions utilized by agencies and businesses to implement marketing campaigns. Businesses can choose one or more solutions, based on their particular needs, or use the entire suite for complete control of their brand strategies.
ABOUT GALE FORCE DIGITAL
Headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, Gale Force Digital Technologies has been providing advanced media planning software, digital marketing tools, and other solutions since 2014. The products offered are GaleForceMedia, a media planning and buying tool, LocalForce, a local search management solution, ClickForce, a paid search advertising platform, SocialForce, a multi-platform management software for managing social profiles and scheduling posts, AdForce, a programmatic digital media buying solution, and ReForce, a proprietary review generation and reputation management platform. Gale Force is continually crafting and refining products to best serve its ever-growing client base.
