Modified District Government Services for Thanksgiving Day 2022

(Washington, DC) – On Thursday, November 24, and Friday, November 25, 2022, the District Government will observe the Thanksgiving Day. While some services will be affected, many District employees will continue serving to maintain essential District operations.

WHAT’S OPEN ON THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 24 & FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 25

Drop-In Centers for Residents Experiencing Homelessness

The Downtown Day Services Center (The Center) is providing walk-in services to guests with no appointment required. Center hours of operation are 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. The Center is operating at its pre-pandemic capacity, meaning a maximum of 120 guests are permitted in the Center at any time. Entry will be permitted on a first-come, first-served basis. Guests will be provided with a wristband that must be worn while in the Center. Available walk-in services include showers, laundry, medical & mental health treatment, computer access, electronic/mobile device charging, housing case management, employment counseling, harm reduction services, legal counseling and other vital services. Full capacity lunch services will continue Monday through Friday 11:00 am – 1:00 pm.

Access to Emergency Shelter

All low-barrier shelters for individuals experiencing homelessness operate year-round. All low-barrier shelters remain open 24 hours and will remain open all day on Thursday, November 24 and Friday, November 25. Individuals seeking access to homeless services should call the DC Shelter Hotline at (202) 399-7093 from 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 a.m. or the Mayor’s Citywide Call Center at 311 at any time of the day or night.

Test Yourself DC drop-boxes are open for residents to drop off samples between 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Zoe’s Doors, located at 900 Rhode Island Avenue NE, will be open from 8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 24 and Friday, November 25.

The Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) outdoor parks, playgrounds, athletic courts, and fields will be open. All previously permitted events on these outdoor spaces will take place as scheduled.

WHAT’S CLOSED ON THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 24 & FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 25

All COVID-19 Service Centers and Monkeypox Walk-In Clinics will be closed on Thursday, November 24 and will reopen on Friday, November 25, as regularly scheduled. COVID-19 testing, KN95 masks, and vaccinations are available at all centers. Visit coronavirus.dc.gov/covidcenters for a list of locations and hours of operation.

Rapid antigen test kit pick-up and Test Yourself DC PCR kit pick-up locations at all DACL Senior Centers, DPR Recreation Centers, and DCPL locations, as well as the home visit testing program will be closed on Thursday, November 24 and Friday, November 25. Sites will reopen on Saturday, November 26, as regularly scheduled. Visit coronavirus.dc.gov/testing for locations and hours of operation.

All Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) locations will be closed on Thursday, November 24 and Friday, November 25. Customers are encouraged to use online options by visiting dmv.dc.gov.

The District’s COVID-19 call center will be closed on November 24 and November 25. For general COVID-19 related questions or to book a vaccine appointment for homebound residents, call 1-855-363-0333 when the Call Center reopens on Saturday, November 26.

The Department of Employment Services Navigation Call Center and all American Job Centers will be closed on Thursday, November 24 and Friday, November 25. Residents are encouraged to file unemployment insurance claims online at does.dc.gov.

The DC Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF) Hotline will be closed on Thursday, November 24 and Friday, November 25.

DC Public Schools (DCPS) will be closed on Wednesday, November 23, Thursday, November 24, and Friday, November 25.

The Sasha Bruce Youth Drop-In Center for District residents experiencing homelessness will be closed on Thursday, November 24 and Friday, November 25.

DPR recreation and aquatic centers will be closed on Thursday, November 24 and Friday, November 25.

The Department of Human Services Economic Security Administration Service Centers will be closed on Thursday, November 24 and Friday, November 25.

The DC Health & Wellness Center (77 P Street, NE) will be closed on Thursday, November 24 and Friday, November 25.

DC Public Library (DCPL) locations will have reduced hours on Wednesday, November 23. Neighborhood and Co-Located libraries will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library will be open from 9:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. All Library locations will be closed Thursday, November 24 and Friday, November 25. The Library will reopen on Saturday, November 26. Digital services, including movies and databases, are available online at dclibrary.org. For more information on available Library programs, visit dclibrary.org or download the Library’s app. All locations will reopen Saturday, November 26.

The STAY DC Call Center will be closed on Thursday, November 24. The Center will reopen on Friday, November 25 with its regular hours from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm. For additional information, please visit stay.dc.gov.

Modified Service Adjustments

The DC Department of Public Works (DPW) will not suspend sanitation services.

All household trash and recycling collections scheduled for Thursday, November 24 and Friday, November 25 will slide to Saturday, November 26. Leaf collection will operate on schedule.

The Benning Road Transfer Station will be closed on Thursday, November 24 and Friday, November 25 for residential drop-off but will be open on Saturday, November 26 for household hazardous waste. Both Fort Totten and Benning Road are open for Commercial Businesses, Business Improvement Districts, Non-profits and the District on Friday, November 25.

Shredding services set for Thursday, November 24 will be moved to Thursday, December 1 from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.

Construction:

The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) will suspend construction and work zones for non-emergency work in roadways, alleys, and sidewalks within the District’s right of way. This includes manhole access and construction-related deliveries. Approved construction activities may resume Saturday, November 26 during permitted work hours.

The DC Department of Buildings (DOB) does not normally permit construction on District Government holidays, and violations could result in a Stop Work Order and fines. No construction will be allowed on Thursday, November 24 for the holiday without a companion Afterhours Permit. Without a companion Afterhours Permit, work for which a construction permit is required is illegal and could result in a Stop Work Order and may be subject to a $4,000 fine. Illegal construction reports can be made using the Illegal Construction Inspection Request Form or afterhours by calling 311. DOB offers many online services, tools, and resources, enabling customers to conduct business 24 hours per day, seven days per week.

Lane Restrictions:

DDOT will suspend reversible lane operations city-wide on Thursday, November 24 and Friday, November 25.

Parking Enforcement:

All parking enforcement will be suspended on Thursday, November 24 and Friday, November 25 except for Streetcar ticketing and towing. Parking enforcement will resume on Saturday, November 26.

All DC Circulator routes are operating on normal schedule.

DC Streetcar runs a Sunday schedule on Thursday, November 24 from 8:00 am to 10:00 pm. It is operating on a normal schedule on Friday, November 25.