William T. Crowe, On-site examination and discussion of US stamps and covers SATURDAY, DECEMBER 3RD, 2022 10AM – 2PMPITTSFIELD, NH, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NobleSpirit in Association with The Spellman Museum Presents Meet The Expert LIVE on Dec 3rd
In a day and age where stamps are more accessible online and anyone can a stamp seller, education and expertise are more important than ever. In a push to help create a more informed generation of philatelists, the Spellman Museum and NobleSpirit are partnering in an event that is the first of many such events to come.
William T. Crowe, an expert on United States stamps and covers, will be on-site at the Spellman Museum to examine submissions and render non-binding opinions before opening up each item for discussion to the audience over the course of four hours.
The event is free to the public. Attendees are encouraged to bring a stamp they wish to be examined by the expert, members of the Museum may bring up to three stamps.
Refreshments will be provided during the event.
About NobleSpirit
50 years in the business of coins and stamps at your service NobleSpirit is a major wholesale supplier of coins, stamps, and paper money to dealers throughout the world. We sell stamp and coin collections, as well as hundreds of premium individual, certified, and graded stamps & coins on eBay.
Do you have a collection you're looking to sell? Use our consignment services to ensure your items get true market value! We provide a browser-based tool for you to view all of your active and sold items on eBay, see the current prices, and many other reporting features to ensure complete transparency with your inventory.
