Almadex Provides Exploration Update

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Almadex Minerals Ltd. ("Almadex" or the "Company") (TSX-V: “DEX”) is pleased to announce that earlier this month it commenced drilling on two projects: Davis/Paradise in Nevada and San Pedro in Mexico. Drilling continues at San Pedro however cold temperatures and snow fall have curtailed drilling at Davis/Paradise after completion of the first hole. The Company’s Nevada based drill has been moved elsewhere for a short end of year contract. It is hoped that drilling can resume at Davis/Paradise early in 2023.



Morgan J Poliquin, PhD, P.Eng. a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”) has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this new release.

About Almadex

Almadex Minerals Ltd. is an exploration company that holds a large mineral portfolio consisting of exploration projects and NSR royalties in Canada, the U.S., and Mexico. This portfolio is the direct result of many years of prospecting and deal-making by Almadex's management team. The Company remains focussed on grassroots exploration, acquisition and drilling mineral projects, on its own and in partnership with others, with the goal of creating new mineral resources and royalty holdings. The Company owns several portable diamond drill rigs, enabling it to conduct cost effective first pass exploration drilling in house.

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within it, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Forward-looking statements in this news release relating to the Company include, among other things, the planned drilling activities at the Davis/Paradise property; the Company’s future exploration activities; and the Company’s ability to advance exploration activities and make discoveries on properties in its portfolio. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, permitting, continued availability of capital and financing, equipment availability, relationships with third-party clientele and their willingness or ability to continue to use the Company’s drills for exploration, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, other than as required pursuant to applicable securities laws.

