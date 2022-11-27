Learn And Play Schools Announces Expansion into Pleasant Hill California for the Best Daycare, Preschool, & Kindergarten
The demand for our quality education continues to grow throughout the East Bay including in Pleasant Hill and surrounding Contra Costa communities.”PLEASANT HILL, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Learn And Play, a best-in-class education company offering daycare, childcare, preschool, PreK, kindergarten and afterschool programs at https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/, is proud to announce expansion into Pleasant Hill California. Through acquisition, the company will now offer a top-quality daycare, preschool, and kindergarten program in Pleasant Hill.
— Kiran Grewa
"The demand for our quality education continues to grow throughout the East Bay including in Pleasant Hill and surrounding Contra Costa communities," explained Kiran Grewal, founder of Learn And Play Montessori Schools. "Parents want care for their children from as early as 18 months to 9 years old at our Pleasant Hill location that combines convenient hours, location, and staff with a best-in-class curriculum that is age-appropriate."
The school is located at 1898 Pleasant Hill Road, Pleasant Hill, California, and has served the community for over seventy years. The school is located in Contra Costa County, north of the 24 state highway that connects Oakland / Berkeley with Walnut Creek, and to the West of Interstate 680, which is a main North-South thoroughfare connecting Concord, Pleasant Hill, Walnut Creek, and San Ramon. It is an area full of affluent, high-achieving parents who often work in technology, banking, software, and other "industries of the future."
Learn and Play Montessori already operates multiple schools in the East Bay from Fremont to Danville to Dublin. The foundational aspects of the program help youngsters to a) acquire a "love of learning" that will last their entire life, and b) experience best-in-class yet age-appropriate curricula on science, technology, engineering, and math as well as language arts and physical activities. Those who want to explore options in Pleasant Hill can bookmark the page at https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/pleasant-hill/.
Interested parents can do more than just browse the school online, however. The school offers "school tours," wherein a parent or caregiver can schedule a time to come in, tour the school, and meet the staff. The friendly and competent staff are ready to take questions and explore the best option not just for the child but also for the entire family. The goal is to make an "education that works" for everyone and position the child for a life of learning success. The goal is to start as early as possible, with openings for care beginning at eighteen months of age.
ABOUT LEARN AND PLAY MONTESSORI SCHOOLS
Learn And Play Montessori (https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/ is an early childhood education company focused on expanding its Montessori + STEM™ preschools and curriculum. Founded in 2008, the mission at Learn and Play Montessori School is to inspire children to become self-confident and motivated individuals, providing opportunities for each child to reach their highest potential. Offerings include daycare, childcare, preschool, PreK, TK, kindergarten and after school education in Fremont, Danville, and Dublin, California, with a passion for combining Montessori + STEM™ (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math).
