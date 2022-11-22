Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,565 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 306,161 in the last 365 days.

InventHelp Inventor Develops Hands-Free Baby Bottle Holder (LVT 333)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a more convenient way for a parent to bottle-feed a baby and complete other tasks simultaneously," said an inventor, from Las Vegas, Nev., "so I invented the JADA. My design eliminates the need to prop a bottle with rolled blankets or towels."

The invention provides a hands-free way to hold a bottle for a baby. In doing so, it allows the parent to multi-task or attend to other activities. As a result, it increases convenience. It also helps to prevent a dropped or lost bottle. The invention features an effective design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for parents with babies. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-LVT-333, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-hands-free-baby-bottle-holder-lvt-333-301676577.html

SOURCE InventHelp

You just read:

InventHelp Inventor Develops Hands-Free Baby Bottle Holder (LVT 333)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.