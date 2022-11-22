Nasdaq Leverages HashiCorp Solutions to Support Accelerated Path to the Cloud

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HashiCorp, Inc. HCP, a leading provider of multi-cloud infrastructure automation software, today announced that Nasdaq, a global technology company serving capital markets and other industries, has expanded its product adoption of HashiCorp Terraform, the de facto standard for multi-cloud provisioning and automation.



"Nasdaq is an iconic company and has strategically built a cutting-edge portfolio of solutions centered around technology," Armon Dadgar, CTO, HashiCorp. "Nasdaq continually pushes the technology envelope and it's been a privilege to partner with them and to play an enabling role so they can deliver innovation faster to their customers."

Nasdaq's Journey with Terraform

To increase speed of technology innovation, Nasdaq maintains a portfolio of strategic products, including HashiCorp Terraform Enterprise, which Nasdaq has leveraged for nearly a decade to help drive infrastructure automation across their cloud-based products and services.

"Since our founding, Nasdaq has pioneered technology innovation to drive our industry forward," said Brad Peterson, CTO and CIO, Nasdaq. "HashiCorp Terraform Enterprise has been an integral part of our technology stack for years. We consider Terraform Enterprise a strategic investment and HashiCorp a key partner in building and modernizing our markets."

HashiCorp Terraform

HashiCorp Terraform is the de facto standard for infrastructure as code solutions and has been downloaded hundreds of millions of times and is supported by a growing ecosystem of more than 200 technology partners, 2,000 infrastructure providers, and 10,000 modules available through the Terraform Registry. Terraform counts hundreds of enterprises like Nasdaq as customers including 3M, Barclays, Comcast, Cruise, Deutsche Bank, Discover Financial, Ellie Mae, Equifax, FIS, George Washington University, GitHub, H&R Block, Humana, Indeed, JPMC, KPMG, PayPal, Pinterest, Progressive, Roblox, Samsung, Seatgeek, and more.

HashiCorp Terraform is available as an open-source download, a managed service via Terraform Cloud, and a self-managed product via Terraform Enterprise.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp is a leader in multi-cloud infrastructure automation software. The HashiCorp software suite enables organizations to adopt consistent workflows and create a system of record for automating the cloud: infrastructure provisioning, security, networking, and application deployment. HashiCorp's portfolio of products includes Vagrant™, Packer™, Terraform®, Vault™, Consul®, Nomad™, Boundary™, and Waypoint™. HashiCorp offers products as open source, enterprise, and as managed cloud services. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, though most of HashiCorp employees work remotely, strategically distributed around the globe. For more information, visit hashicorp.com or follow HashiCorp on Twitter @HashiCorp .

