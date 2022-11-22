Radisson Blu Fargo Celebrates Renovation with an Open House
Brandt Hospitality Group’s Fargo Property Hosts Ribbon-Cutting
We are honored that many within our community continue to entrust us with their most important life events—we’re here to make that experience the best it can be”FARGO, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Radisson Blu Fargo celebrated its full renovation and rebrand on November 10, 2022. The property, managed by Brandt Hospitality Group, announced the major project in early 2020. After facing many challenges through the COVID-19 pandemic, the team successfully renovated 151 rooms and rebranded to the upper-upscale Radisson Blu brand they are today.
— Laura Church | General Manager
To celebrate this major accomplishment, the team held an open house renovation celebration with food, drinks, tours, prizes and more! General Manager, Laura Church, welcomed guests with a heartfelt speech prior to the ribbon-cutting with the Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber of Commerce.
84 Italian Steakhouse brings the taste of Tuscany to downtown Fargo from the second floor of the Radisson Blu. Chef Kyle Radvany and his team provided appetizers and showcased new menu items during the event. Guests could also try a few of BLU Bar’s signature cocktails.
Attendees were given the chance to tour a few guest rooms. Each newly renovated guest room has a contemporary European-inspired design. Hotel guests can enjoy upscale furniture, fixtures, and bedding at North Dakota’s first 4-star hotel.
Radisson Blu Fargo also features 5,000 square feet of meeting and event space. It is the perfect venue to host anything from a private dinner to a 400-person wedding. With audio-visual equipment and on-site catering, the Radisson Blu is a one stop shop for your event needs. “We are honored that many within our community continue to entrust us with their most important life events—whether that be a wedding or a conference, we’re here to make that experience the best it can be.” said General Manager, Laura Church.
The Radisson Blu building has been a part of the downtown Fargo skyline since 1984. Boasting a prime location in the heart of downtown, Radisson Blu is the ideal place to stay for both business and leisure travelers. The property is located across the street from the Fargo Civic Center, a great place to catch sports games, concerts, or conventions. Radisson Blu Fargo also offers complimentary shuttle services for guests flying through Hector International Airport (FAR).
The property received the Tripadvisor Travelers Choice Award in both 2021 and 2022. They also received the Radisson Hotel Group Americas Hospitality Excellence Award in 2021. To book your stay at this award-winning hotel, visit https://www.radissonhotelsamericas.com/en-us/hotels/radisson-blu-fargo
Radisson Blu Fargo is a part of the Radisson Hotel Group Americas family. Radisson Rewards Americas members enjoy extra benefits with every stay: more points, more privileges, and more services in clean, contemporary hotels throughout the United States, Canada, Caribbean, and Latin America.
This property is managed by Brandt Hospitality Group, a hotel development and management company based in Fargo, North Dakota. Brandt Hospitality Group continues to build and operate award winning hotels from coast to coast. In 2022, Marriott awarded Brandt Hospitality Group with “Developer of the Year” and “Guest Service Excellence” titles. To learn more about Brandt, visit www.brandthg.com.
