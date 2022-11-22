Travel Technology Leaders Provide Value as Holiday Travel Demand Rises
Transforming the Global Travel Marketplace
Travel Technology Association Advocates to Provide Consumers Transparency, and Options
Bringing consumers the best booking options and purchase protections for their trip to reunite with their families and friends is something we can all be thankful for this year and beyond.”WASHINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Laura Chadwick, President and CEO of the Travel Technology Association (Travel Tech), the voice of the travel technology industry, advocating for public policy that promotes transparency and competition in the marketplace to encourage innovation and preserve consumer choice, issued the following Thanksgiving Day holiday message:
— Laura Chadwick
“Despite the challenges of inflation, demand for travel remains high. After the last several years spent apart, families and friends want to be together this Thanksgiving and for the upcoming holidays. Perhaps more so than ever before, we appreciate the value of in-person connections and experiences. Travel Tech member companies – including the leading online travel agents, metasearch platforms, travel management companies, global distribution systems, and short-term rental platforms – provide essential tools and services to help consumers get the most out of their travel dollars.
Undoubtedly, travel during the holidays will be challenged by weather and ongoing staffing issues at airlines. Travel Tech supports the U.S. Department of Transportation’s common-sense efforts to ensure travelers receive timely refunds for canceled flights and can access information ahead of time about ever-expanding airline fees, including the costs for families to sit together with their kids. While these matters are complicated and require flexibility in implementation, Travel Tech members strongly believe these are the right policies to protect travelers.
As we look ahead to 2023, the world’s leading online travel agents, metasearch platforms, travel management companies, global distribution systems, and short-term rental platforms continue to lead the way by putting traveler choice first, facilitating and maintaining a consumer-friendly marketplace. Bringing consumers the best booking options and purchase protections for their trip to reunite with their families and friends is something we can all be thankful for this year and beyond.”
###
About Travel Tech
The Travel Technology Association (Travel Tech) is the voice of the travel technology industry, advocating for public policy that promotes transparency and competition in the marketplace to encourage innovation and preserve consumer choice. Travel Tech represents the leading innovators in travel technology, including global distribution systems, online travel agencies and metasearch companies, travel management companies, and short-term rental platforms.
To schedule an interview with a Travel Tech spokesperson, contact Dan Rene of kglobal at 202-329-8357 or daniel.rene@kglobal.com.
Dan Rene
kglobal
+1 2023298357
email us here