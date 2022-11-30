66th Annual Ataxia Conference to Take Place in Las Vegas on March 30 to April 1, 2023
The world’s largest conference for Ataxia patients, family members, and caregivers will feature leading clinicians and researchers speaking on various topics.MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Ataxia Foundation, based in Minneapolis, will host its 66th Annual Ataxia Conference at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 30 – April 1, 2023. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from world-leading Ataxia clinicians and researchers, network with other families affected by Ataxia, and enjoy social events.
2023 AAC: Partnering for Progress will focus on advancing progress toward better patient care and more effective treatments for Ataxia. We believe that collaboration among researchers, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and Ataxia patients will accelerate treatment development. This will be the organization’s first in-person conference since 2019 because COVID-19 can be particularly harmful to Ataxia patients.
“We’re excited to put on an event that provides meaningful impact on the Ataxia community,” stated Lori Shogren, NAF’s Program and Services Director. “Since Ataxia is a rare disease, AAC offers an experience that people won’t find anywhere else – being in a room full of hundreds of others who understand how Ataxia affects every aspect of a person’s life.”
Those interested in attending the 2023 Annual Ataxia Conference can register at www.ataxia.org/2023AAC. Virtual attendance is available for those who prefer to attend remotely. NAF is also offering a discounted group rate for hotel rooms at Planet Hollywood to registered attendees.
About NAF
Ataxia is a rare neurological disease affecting tens of thousands of people in the US and many thousands more around the world. Founded in 1957, NAF is a nonprofit organization established to help persons with Ataxia and their families. The Foundation’s vision of a world without Ataxia will be accomplished through its primary programs of funding Ataxia research, providing vital programs and services for Ataxia families, and partnering with pharmaceutical companies in the search for treatments and a cure.
Executive Director:
Andrew Rosen
andrew@ataxia.org
763-553-0020
Media Contact:
Stephanie Lucas
Communications Director
stephanie@ataxia.org
763-231-2744
