Bigme Launches its second Kickstarter campaign for The World’s First Color E Ink Gallery 3 Tablet

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 22, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Co-branded with Good e-Reader, Bigme introduces the world's 1st ever color e-paper tablet, Bigme Galy, empowered by revolutionary E Ink Gallery™ 3 technology that is all set to bring the highest quality view for its users. Gathering more than USD 215,000 from 350+ backers on Kickstarter, Bigme Galy offers the eye-friendly highest degree of color accuracy, saturation, and clarity, uplifting the user experience to unparalleled limits.Talking to the media, the spokesperson of Bigme said “Bigme Galy is the one-of-the-first commercially viable product to use the newest E Ink Gallery 3 color e-paper technology, offering better color depth and pixel density.” Offering up to 300 PPI display with a widest-ranging spectrum of colors, it provides much more than an E-reader. With an 8 MP rear and 5MP selfie camera, Bigme Galy allows you to capture in-depth pictures and add necessary annotations and texts.Moreover, you can use the tablet as a bright photo frame. Experience high-definition, vibrant colored literature and unleash your imagination to perform effectively with color annotation and sketching capabilities. A sleek 7mm thin, “stylish yet sturdy” Bigme Galy is exceptionally portable to maximize functionality as much as its trendiness.Bigme Galy is also supplied with a magnetic charging stylus pen. With just a simple lean on the right edge of Bigme Galy, it will start charging automatically. With features like laser point, voice remote, and 4096 degrees of pressure sensitivity, it is a powerful tool in the office arsenal. From a smooth and transparent User Interface for word processing software to read-later apps to hand-writer note-taking software, "Bigme Galy is truly built for life."For over a decade, Bigme has performed extensive research and has specialized in the digital paper tablet industries. NoteBook Check, a complete information and reviews portal for laptops, notebooks, and tablets, writes, “Bigme’s latest tablet relies on the most advanced E Ink display to date, capable of displaying tens of thousands of colors at a pixel density of 300 PPI”.Daily Gadget mentions, "This device has a display performance of 300 PPI and supports tens of thousands of colors, which is higher than conventional products in the same category." Another widely recognized Book Tech News platform, BookRunch, publishes, "It will be able to display over 50,000 colors, and the drawing experience will be unrivaled."Learn more about Bigme Galy: World’s 1st Color E Ink Gallery™ 3 Tablet at https://www.galy.bigme.vip To support Bigme Galy, visit their Kickstarter page About BigmeBigme is a cutting-edge R&D and innovation specialist for ink screen gadgets and digital paper tablets, aiming to provide top-notch solutions for customers looking for premium quality, paper-like experience with unrivaled color depth and clarity. Established in 2008, Bigme has amassed vast experience and knowledge in its 13 years of operation, focusing on delivering the best to the customers. Bigme's last campaign was extremely successful, with a whopping $705,218 in pledges from 1306 backers.Watch Goodereader x BIGME GALY Gallery 3 COLOR e-Reader Launch Video on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ex8C9bZ-N44