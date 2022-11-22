Colorado-based Motus Group, Inc. Named A Top Climate Change Solution Provider
Colorado's Motus Group Inc. named "an industry leader" in delivering Environmental Compliance as a Service to heavy industry by technical magazine.
A lot of the crucial information around compliance gets lost when employees switch jobs. Add that to an ever-evolving regulatory space, and you have a lot of facilities that need help.”SUPERIOR, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This week Motus Group - an industry leader in delivering Environmental Compliance as a Service to heavy industry - was named one of the Top 10 Climate Change Solution Providers by the Applied Technology Review. Based in Superior, Colorado, Motus Group serves clients across North America.
Globally, organizations are challenged with finding ways to unlock more energy, affordably, while limiting long-term environmental impacts. Power plants face the additional challenge of staying within emissions standards that are imposed by regional and federal governments.
Motus Group, led by Co-Founders John Schminky and Erik Moe, work with their clients to plan and implement strategies and equipment that keep emissions in check without adding to overall operational costs. With the right solutions in place, compliant plants can stay online, keep the lights on, while keeping their workers employed.
Emissions compliance - standards set by the regional and federal government - ensure power plants can produce enough energy to meet demand without compromising environmental factors. From implementing enhanced ventilation measures to integrating additives to neutralize emission toxicity, Motus Group provides custom and cost-effective solutions.
“The workforce is continuously changing,” says CoFounder and Principal Engineer Erik Moe, “a lot of the crucial information around compliance gets lost when employees switch jobs. Add that to an ever-evolving regulatory space, and you have a lot of facilities that need help.”
Motus Group also provides systems for bulk material handling, sorbent injection systems, and a comprehensive line of service and maintenance packages.
