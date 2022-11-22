Attorney General Josh Stein Honors North Carolinians with 2022 Dogwood Awards

For Immediate Release:

Tuesday, November 22, 2022

Contact: Nazneen Ahmed

919-716-0060

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today recognized 38 recipients of the Attorney General’s Dogwood Awards. Each year, Attorney General Stein recognizes North Carolinians who help to make their communities safer, stronger, and healthier.

“The Dogwood Awards present an opportunity to recognize how giving and impressive so many North Carolinians are,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “This year’s honorees represent the best of us. They dedicate so much of their time to helping their neighbors and their communities. I’m grateful for their service to North Carolina, and it’s my privilege to honor them.”

This year’s recipients of the Dogwood Awards are being recognized for their efforts to test sexual assault kits, combat the opioid epidemic, improve health care, protect military service members, workers, and students, defend women’s reproductive freedoms, improve the criminal justice system, and create a stronger state.

The 2022 Dogwood Award recipients are:

Lt. Stephen Vaughan, Durham Police Department Karen Parker, Safe Alliance Lauren Schwartz, InterAct Katherine Ariano, Duke Health Jenny Anand, UNC Health Sheriff Paula Dance, Pitt County Sgt. Candace Burlingame, Boone Police Department Rep. Wayne Sasser Michelle Mathis, Olive Branch Ministry Commissioner Johnnie Carswell, Burke County Sarah Gayton, Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office Maia Hughes, Buncombe County MAT Program Sen. Julie Mayfield Lavita Hill, Eastern Band of Cherokee Mary Crowe, Eastern Band of Cherokee Raleigh Police Department Tameka O’Neal, Novant Health District Attorney Billy West District Attorney Locke Bell District Attorney Robert Evans District Attorney Jim Woodall Sen. Brent Jackson Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough, Forsyth County Sheriff James Clemmons Sheriff Landric Reid Sheriff Hubert Peterkin Sheriff Danny Heath J. Steve Mason, Fire Chief, City of Wilmington Rep. Grier Martin Vernon Gammon, Teamsters Mike McGaha, Teamsters Dr. Virginia Newell, Winston-Salem State University Dr. Erica Pettigrew Brian Clark, NC Ports Janice Cole Stephen DeMay, Duke Energy James Ferguson Michella Huff, Surry County

###