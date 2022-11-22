Submit Release
Attorney General Josh Stein Honors North Carolinians with 2022 Dogwood Awards

Tuesday, November 22, 2022

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today recognized 38 recipients of the Attorney General’s Dogwood Awards. Each year, Attorney General Stein recognizes North Carolinians who help to make their communities safer, stronger, and healthier.

“The Dogwood Awards present an opportunity to recognize how giving and impressive so many North Carolinians are,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “This year’s honorees represent the best of us. They dedicate so much of their time to helping their neighbors and their communities. I’m grateful for their service to North Carolina, and it’s my privilege to honor them.”

This year’s recipients of the Dogwood Awards are being recognized for their efforts to test sexual assault kits, combat the opioid epidemic, improve health care, protect military service members, workers, and students, defend women’s reproductive freedoms, improve the criminal justice system, and create a stronger state.

The 2022 Dogwood Award recipients are:

  1. Lt. Stephen Vaughan, Durham Police Department
  2. Karen Parker, Safe Alliance
  3. Lauren Schwartz, InterAct
  4. Katherine Ariano, Duke Health
  5. Jenny Anand, UNC Health
  6. Sheriff Paula Dance, Pitt County
  7. Sgt. Candace Burlingame, Boone Police Department
  8. Rep. Wayne Sasser
  9. Michelle Mathis, Olive Branch Ministry
  10. Commissioner Johnnie Carswell, Burke County
  11. Sarah Gayton, Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office
  12. Maia Hughes, Buncombe County MAT Program
  13. Sen. Julie Mayfield
  14. Lavita Hill, Eastern Band of Cherokee
  15. Mary Crowe, Eastern Band of Cherokee
  16. Raleigh Police Department
  17. Tameka O’Neal, Novant Health
  18. District Attorney Billy West
  19. District Attorney Locke Bell
  20. District Attorney Robert Evans
  21. District Attorney Jim Woodall
  22. Sen. Brent Jackson
  23. Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough, Forsyth County
  24. Sheriff James Clemmons
  25. Sheriff Landric Reid
  26. Sheriff Hubert Peterkin
  27. Sheriff Danny Heath
  28. J. Steve Mason, Fire Chief, City of Wilmington
  29. Rep. Grier Martin
  30. Vernon Gammon, Teamsters
  31. Mike McGaha, Teamsters
  32. Dr. Virginia Newell, Winston-Salem State University
  33. Dr. Erica Pettigrew
  34. Brian Clark, NC Ports
  35. Janice Cole
  36. Stephen DeMay, Duke Energy
  37. James Ferguson
  38. Michella Huff, Surry County

