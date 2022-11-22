Latvian software quality assurance experts TestDevLab set up Lithuanian office

TestDevLab also sees Vilnius becoming one of the company’s key strategic locations, and is likely to expand the team here further.

”We plan to boost our presence here and attract even more qualified engineers as well as clients. We are confident that with a dedicated team in our Lithuanian office, TestDevLab will continue to excel as a leading software quality assurance company,” Mr. Mereckis says.

TestDevLab offers a wide range of tailored software testing solutions — from simple software testing methods to complex testing solutions across all major software platforms. The company boasts unique testing tools and world-class laboratories for testing audio and video quality as well as battery and data usage. TestDevLab’s clients include such well-known names as Orange, Discord, Microsoft, Twilio and others.

In Lithuania, TestDevLab are looking to hire more than 25 experienced software quality assurance engineers and developers. The company is also offering internship opportunities to those looking to get into IT.

“Having attended numerous events in Lithuania, including TECH fair and KTU WANTed Career Days, we have had the opportunity to meet many IT professionals who share our passion for software quality,” says Mr. Mereckis. “This bolstered our belief that Lithuania is home to IT talent that has a lot to offer to the industry. We believe that TestDevLab is the right place to be for those looking to start or grow their IT career.”

In addition to offering internships to IT students, the company runs its proprietary IT education organization, the TDL School, where specialists from both inside and outside the company can hone their tech skills. TestDevLab are also regular participants in hackathons, meetups, and conferences.

Elijus Čivilis, General Manager at Invest Lithuania, believes that TestDevLab will feel right at home in the country’s bustling tech ecosystem.

“TestDevLab has already shown to be an active member of the Lithuanian tech community. The quality and drive of our ICT talent will undoubtedly fuel the development of world-leading testing software and products.”