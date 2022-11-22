Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release

VIDEO: Attorney General Moody Releases 2022 Holiday Consumer Protection Guide

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody today released the 2022 Holiday Consumer Protection Guide for Floridians ahead of the busiest shopping season of the year. The guide contains information about holiday-related scams, fraudulent charities, recalled products and more. Scammers know that consumers increase spending during the holiday season and may prey on Floridians looking for special deals and gifts for family and friends.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “The busiest shopping season of the year is underway, and scammers may use the occasion to prey on unsuspecting consumers searching for the perfect gift. To help protect Floridians, I am releasing our 2022 Holiday Consumer Protection Guide. Our guide is full of information about online shopping scams, identity theft, cybercrimes and much more. Download it for free at MyFloridaLegal.com .”

The 2022 Holiday Consumer Protection Guide includes a list of items recalled by the U.S. Consumer Protect Safety Commission. In addition to the recalls, the guide contains tips about secure online shopping, information about charity scams and advice for preventing identity theft during the holiday season, such as:

When ordering online, ensure a web browser is secure before inputting or submitting payment information. In the address bar, a padlock should appear to signify that a session is secure;

Use a credit card instead of a debit card when shopping online. Credit cards allow consumers to dispute a charge more easily if an item never arrives or a fraudulent charge occurs;

Keep receipts and be sure to understand return policies and deadlines to return unwanted items for a full refund; and

Know the difference between tax exempt and tax deductible. A charitable organization that is tax exempt does not pay taxes, but this does not necessarily mean that a contribution is tax deductible. To check whether an organization is eligible to receive tax-deductible contributions, visit Apps.IRS.gov/app/eos .

For more tips and information, access the full 2022 Holiday Consumer Protection Guide

here

. To view the guide in Spanish, click

here

. For a complete list of all product recalls, please visit

CPSC.gov

. To report a scam, visit

MyFloridaLegal.com

or call 1(866) 9NO-SCAM.