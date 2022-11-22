Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,042 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 305,588 in the last 365 days.

BORANETWORK announces Strategic Partnership with "Magic Eden" for Web 3.0 game and NFT ecosystem expansion

  • BORANETWORK enters the Polygon ecosystem with Magic Eden, one of the biggest NFT marketplaces worldwide.
  • Thanks to this partnership, BORANETWORK will secure multiple markets for Web 3.0 game and NFT.

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BORANETWORK (President: Gyehan Song) goes into Magic Eden, a global NFT marketplace, on Oct. 22.

"In an effort to take part in a more cross-chain ecosystem, BORANETWORK is expanding to Polygon with Magic Eden, one of the world's largest NFT platform in the Web3 Game/NFT sector"

As a new partner of Polygon, "Magic Eden" has attracted about $130 million in Series B investment in June 2022, growing into a unicorn company with an enterprise value of $1.6 billion.

With Magic Eden, BORA's Web3 Game NFT asset will have much more abundant distribution alongside its previous channels of sales at OpenSea and BORA NFT marketplace.

"Entering the polygon ecosystem through a partnership with Magic Eden, one of the world's largest NFT marketplaces, is expected to be another important catalyst to expand the BORA ecosystem," said Youngjun Lim, CBO at BORANETWORK. "We will continue to increase our partnerships, in order for our high-quality BORA contents to have great potentials."

Meanwhile, BORANETWORK is focused on activating their ecosystem by developing promising game/entertainment/sports contents, while announcing their onboarding projects which includes BIRDIESHOT that launched on Oct. 5, BORABATTLE, and so on.

For detailed services of BORA PORTAL, you can visit their portal site seen below.

Contact Points at MetaBora for Press Release

Kelly Lee, Deputy Manager, kelly.meta@metabora.io

Allen Ha, Manager, allen.meta@metabora.io

APPENDIX

BORA PORTAL URL: https://boraportal.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boranetwork-announces-strategic-partnership-with-magic-eden-for-web-3-0-game-and-nft-ecosystem-expansion-301684942.html

SOURCE BORANETWORK

You just read:

BORANETWORK announces Strategic Partnership with "Magic Eden" for Web 3.0 game and NFT ecosystem expansion

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.