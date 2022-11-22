Orthopaedics Application of Hyaluronic Acid Raw Material Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4.9 by 2032, States Fact.MR

Rockville, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Hyaluronic Acid Raw Material Market was valued at US$ 6 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 10.5 Bn by 2032, finds Fact.MR (FMI) in a recent market survey. As per the findings of the report orthopedics segment by the application will remain pivotal for the market as the bulk of revenue will be generated through this category. It is projected that the orthopedics segment by the application will account for a CAGR of 4.9% in 2032. The growing number of arthritis patients worldwide is the key factor in high demand for hyaluronic acid in osteoarthritis treatment.



The US to Command the Larger Proportion of Hyaluronic Acid Raw Material Market throughout the Analysis Period

USA commands 37.5% of the market share and is expected to keep that position intact with an absolute opportunity growth of US$ 1.3 Bn to reach a valuation of US$ 3.7 Bn by 2032. Owing to the rapidly increasing requirement for hyaluronic acid in the cosmetic and aesthetic treatment industry, its demand in the USA is expected to increase. Nearly US$ 11.5 Bn were spent on injectables for wrinkles, nasolabial folds, marionette lines, and pre-jowl sulcus in 2018 in the U.S.

Hyaluronic Acid Raw Materials Market: Competition Insights

Currently, hyaluronic acid raw material manufacturers are largely aiming at adopting strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships. They are working towards finding a balance between expanding their product portfolio and capitalizing on the growing market demand.

Key Companies Profiled

Royal DSM

Lifecore Biomedical

HTL Biotechnology

Shiseido

Bloomage Freda Biopharm Co. Ltd.

LG Life Sciences

Maruha Nichiro, Inc.

Contipro

The key recent developments of hyaluronic acid raw material manufacturers are as follows:

In April 2021 , HTL Biotechnology Company and Echelon Biosciences Inc., a US-based global supplier, specializing in the supply of biochemical reagents, assays, and services to Rand D laboratories, announced their partnership in the distribution and product development. This is anticipated to enable the distribution of high-quality hyaluronic acid (HA) and glycosaminoglycan (GAG), and increase the development of GAG products.

, HTL Biotechnology Company and Echelon Biosciences Inc., a US-based global supplier, specializing in the supply of biochemical reagents, assays, and services to Rand D laboratories, announced their partnership in the distribution and product development. This is anticipated to enable the distribution of high-quality hyaluronic acid (HA) and glycosaminoglycan (GAG), and increase the development of GAG products. In March 2021 , Royal DSM, a global science-based company working in the areas of nutrition, health, and sustainable living, launched three different forms of Hyaluronic Acid. These are HYAACT M which helps to improve skin hydration and strengthens the protective barrier, HYAACT S which locks in moisture for a moisture boost, filling even reddened skin and soothes them and, HYAACT XS which supplies a continuous boost of intense moisture hence plumping up fine lines.

, Royal DSM, a global science-based company working in the areas of nutrition, health, and sustainable living, launched three different forms of Hyaluronic Acid. These are HYAACT M which helps to improve skin hydration and strengthens the protective barrier, HYAACT S which locks in moisture for a moisture boost, filling even reddened skin and soothes them and, HYAACT XS which supplies a continuous boost of intense moisture hence plumping up fine lines. In October 2018, Bausch Health Companies Inc. and its dermatology business, Ortho Dermatologics, launched ALTRENO Lotion in the US. This lotion has proved to be effective and well-accepted with its formulation of hyaluronic acid, glycerin, collagen, and known moisturizers.

Key Segments Covered in Hyaluronic Acid Raw Material Industry Research

By Application :

Ophthalmology

Cataract surgery

Aqueous eye drop

Contact lens

Orthopedics

Visco supplements

Bone regeneration

Dermatology

Intradermal

Dermal filler

Wound healing

Drug Delivery

Medical Device Coating

Surgical Adhesion Prevention

Biomaterials and Implants

Cell and Tissue Prevention

By Region :

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

The Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Latin America

More Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Hyaluronic Acid Raw Material Market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals extensive growth in Hyaluronic Acid Raw Material Market in terms of Application (Ophthalmology, Orthopedics, Dermatology, Drug Delivery, Medical Device Coating, Surgical Adhesion Prevention, Biomaterial Implants, Cell and Tissue Preservation) across five regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa).

