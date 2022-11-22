Submit Release
Giddings hosts Thanksgiving barbecue for youth and families, sponsored by church groups

By Janet Sheelar, Volunteer Services Coordinator, Giddings State School

Thanks22 Serving2smlrOur Giddings campus hosted a huge Family Day event on Nov. 12, a Thanksgiving barbecue for the youth.

Of the youth attending, 43 received family members or volunteer mentors who joined them, for a total of 97 guests.

The Knights of Columbus and Catholic Diocese raised the funds to purchase and prepare an amazing meal of barbecue brisket, pulled pork, sausage, pinto beans, mac and cheese, coleslaw and cobbler and cookies, which they served to all staff, youth and guests.

About 15 volunteers came to help serve at the event.

Staff offered family photos for those attending, which will be printed with copies for the youths and their family members.

Thanks22 HugSmlFamily members and youths were able to write on paper leaves a message about what they were thankful for, and these were added to our Thankful Tree.

This was a great event with nearly half of our youths enjoying visits.

We at Giddings and TJJD offer a big THANK YOU to the Knights of Columbus and the Catholic Diocese for their generous donations that made this event possible.

We are grateful to these groups, all our volunteers, and of course, our invaluable staff, for helping out and making these events possible. Some staff came in on their days off to supervise.

 

