Anglers: Compete in new trophy bass fishing competition, Battle of the Lakes!

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) invites you to participate in the Battle of the Lakes trophy bass fishing competition to determine which lake is crowned the best trophy bass fishery in Florida.

The FWC’s Florida Trophy Bass Project is pitting two popular fishing destinations against each other: Orange Lake versus Fellsmere Water Management Area (also known as Headwaters) to determine which of these two waterbodies will be the 2022-23 Florida Trophy Bass Lake of the Year. Anglers fishing in these locations should submit their trophy-size largemouth bass to TrophyCatch for the chance to win special prizes The lake that tallies the highest weight of trophy bass in Season 11 (Oct. 1, 2022 through Sept. 30, 2023) of FWC’s TrophyCatch program will be the winner.

JT Kenney and Shaw Grigsby talk about their two favorite fishing spots and visit the Battle of the Lakes rules to learn more about how to qualify catches for TrophyCatch and compete in this exciting Battle of the Lakes!

The Florida Trophy Bass Project is FWC’s new effort to ensure Florida is the Trophy Bass Capital of the World through management, documentation and promotion. TrophyCatch is the FWC’s trophy bass documentation program that rewards anglers who catch, document and release largemouth bass weighing 8 pounds or heavier in Florida. FWC biologists use TrophyCatch data for bass research to make informed decisions about the management of Florida bass fisheries and to promote the catch and release of trophy bass.

Now let’s find out which of these two lakes is the best trophy bass lake in 2022-23!

For more information about the TrophyCatch program, visit TrophyCatch.com.