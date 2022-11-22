New Jersey Man Warns of Fraudulent Solar Industry Practices
There are numerous reported instances of consumer fraud allegations in the sale and lease of solar energy panelsNORTH ARLINGTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Jersey resident John “Doc” Fuller is sounding the alarm about the financial harm to consumers and physical harm to homes that solar companies cause homeowners.
Fuller’s travails began with a leak that occurred in his roof in the fall of 2022 that was in immediate need of repair.
He’s not sure if the leak was due to the solar panels he had previously installed in his home, but the entire roof needed replacement, which meant that the solar panels had to be temporarily removed and then reinstalled on his new roof.
After many conversations with his solar roof provider and its installer, Fuller was provided a contract with a projected removal date of mid-December.
Fuller said he could not wait three months for the leak in his roof to be repaired without causing extensive damage. Under the terms of his contract with his solar panel provider, he needed authorization from the solar panel financing company before he could remove and reinstall the panels through a third party.
After Fuller’s attorney contacted the solar panel financing company, he received permission to have his solar panels removed and reinstalled immediately after the roof work was completed. Fuller received an estimate from a contractor for the removal and reinstallation of the panels.
The roofing and solar panel company that removed the panels told Fuller the panels should not have been installed due to the poor condition of his roof. They suggested he get a copy of his roof condition report from the solar panel company that installed the panels. The solar panel company told Fuller its roof condition report is proprietary.
Fuller, who is considering filing a lawsuit against the solar panel provider, is not alone in being unfairly treated by a solar energy company.
There are numerous reported instances of consumer fraud allegations in the sale and lease of solar energy panels.
In May 2021, the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office announced a settlement with a Princeton-based solar company for $69,000 to resolve the state AG’s investigation into alleged deceptive sales practices. Specifically, the New Jersey AG alleged the company misled consumers into leasing solar energy panels by making representations regarding savings, servicing, installation and financing, while failing to deliver on these promises.
In April 2022, the Minnesota AG filed a lawsuit against Utah-based solar companies, lenders and company executives, alleging they engaged in deceptive and fraudulent practices involving marketing and selling residential solar panel systems.
In February 2022, the Idaho AG issued a consumer alert concerning continued consumer complaints about “solar companies’ misleading sales tactics through door-to-door sales and social media advertisements.”
As early as 2017, New Jersey’s Gloucester County Office of Consumer Protection urged consumers to be aware of possible scams relating to solar power and energy efficiency schemes.
“Thousands of people are leasing solar panels without knowing the unlawful tactics until they are in a contract and need roof repairs,” Fuller said.
Fuller, a prisoner consultant, motivational speaker and the CEO and president of Prison Coach Speaking & Consulting LLC, is a real-life expert with first-hand knowledge of such situations. In fact, he has played a key role in developing the modern face of the prison consulting industry, providing a variety of unique services for the first-time inmates, preparing celebrities, professional athletes, veterans, politicians and high-profile, white-collar criminals as they get ready to do their time behind bars.
Fuller travels the nation consulting soon-to-be convicts by assisting with organizing their personal affairs before their final surrender and adjusting them to their new life by comprehending the rules – written and unwritten – that will impact them psychologically. He has made appearances on FOX, ABC, WPIX NY, CNN, NBC and other major networks.
###
Media Relations
John Fuller
email us here