USA Entertainment Ventures Debuts the Small Footprint Simulator at I/ITSEC 2022, the World's Largest Simulation Event
Technology to Enhance Future Military Training
Made in USA, USAEV prides itself on delivering cutting-edge engineering, safety, technology, venue design, and custom solutions to ensure your simulator, education, and training needs are met.”SEVERANCE, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USA Entertainment Ventures (USAEV), a U.S. federal government contractor, launched today the Small Footprint Simulator: a compact, mobile training simulator designed for servicing Army, Naval, Air Force, and Space Force Academies worldwide. Engineered to prepare cadets for deployment by simulating field conditions in a safe and controlled setting, the Small Footprint Simulator empowers military personnel with limitless opportunities to apply classroom knowledge and tactical skills in a hands-on practice environment that simulates real-world scenarios.
Equipped with full modular training controls and heavy equipment attachments spanning real-time displays and cameras matching the human eye, ergonomic keyboards, steering wheels, aircraft controls, drone flight modulation, motorized vehicle simulations, virtual reality systems, broadband streaming, high-performance computing, and industry-oriented software programs, the Small Footprint Simulator can educate and train cadets of all ages in new professions, including:
• Military aircraft aviation
• Drone piloting
• UXO Robotics
• Synthetic training environments
• Heavy machinery operations
• CDL, bus, and auto transportation
• Emergency dispatch.
The Small Footprint Simulator units are ruggedized for airdrops and can set up a command center in under fifteen minutes for prompt drone deployment. The four‐year warranted simulator is built from durable aircraft aluminum with recessed wheels for relocation, uniform computer hardware for drop and surge protection, remote technical maintenance, and full data backup support to ensure utmost operational efficiency.
The Small Footprint Simulator will premiere for military, commercial, and international guests at the 2022 Interservice/Industry Training, Simulation, and Education Conference I/ITSEC 2022—the world's largest modeling, simulation, and training event—from Monday, November 28th to Friday, December 2nd, at the West Concourse of the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida, booth 648.
USA Entertainment Ventures' mission is to revitalize the military training experience with tools and software programs that embrace immersive learning, while allowing trainees to acquire the skill sets needed to succeed in today's competitive, tech-driven marketplace.
For business requests, specs, and pricing of the Small Footprint Simulator, contact Dan Kost, CEO of USA Entertainment Ventures, at (970) 689-9091 or Dan@usaev.net.
For more information about the simulator's capabilities, visit https://smallfootprintsimulator.com/.
About USA Entertainment Ventures
USA Entertainment Ventures LLC (USAEV) is a subsidiary of Dakdan Worldwide. Headquartered in Severance, Colorado, USA Entertainment Ventures is a veteran-owned government contracting company servicing 50 states and federal agencies since 2020. USAEV's manufacturing factory in Huntsville, Alabama, has the capacity to mass-produce hundreds of simulator units on demand. USAEV operates warehouses across the globe in Japan, UAE, and the U.S. to ship the simulator units worldwide. For more information about USAEV, visit https://usaentertainmentventures.com/.
